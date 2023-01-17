Summerlin Realtor Uses Drone Technology to Help Out of State Home Buyers

Drone photo of The Ridges Summerlin Drone Flight of Downtown Summerlin at Night Drone Flight of Redpoint Summerlin with the Las Vegas Strip in the background

Michael Bondi Shows Home Buyers The Value of Drone Technology And How it Can Help Them Relocate to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Bondi has been a Las Vegas/ Summerlin Realtor for over 18 years. He has always stayed current with new technology that helps his clients either buy or sell real estate in the Las Vegas Valley. In 2021, Michael received his FAA Drone Certification. He has used this technology on his www.youtube.com/summerlinrealtor channel that features over 200+ aerial flights of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin, and Henderson, Nevada. All of these videos are shot in stunning 4K HD video.In 2003, Michael relocated to Las Vegas, NV from Los Angeles, CA. He knows how difficult moving to a new state and city can be. His personal experiences highlight his business strategy when it comes to helping other people relocating from out of state or from out of the country. Michael knows what it takes to make this move simple and easy. That’s when a drone can be useful to help people see large areas from the air.Recently, Michael had a client that was building a new home and he wanted to know what possible views of The Las Vegas Valley he would have when construction was finished. Michael was able to calculate the height of the new home as well as if there would be any obstructions from the new build community across the street. Michael and his client were able to record the drone flight and see the views his client would have. This helped his client to decide on what home site to buy based on the drone footage that he obtained.The drone footage becomes a useful tool so that you can see the home you are interested in as well as traffic patterns, potential views, commercial spaces, recreational facilities and much more. These drone videos also are used on his web site pages at: www.lvrealty4sale.com For example, his Summerlin community page will show you area homes as well as flights over Downtown Summerlin, hiking and bike paths and new home construction communities.These drone flights have been extremely helpful when relocating people from overseas or from another state. Michael currently has seen a huge demand from buyers located in California and Washington State that want to relocate to the Las Vegas Valley. When Michael first talks to interested buyers, he asks them if they are familiar with Summerlin or Las Vegas. If they are not, he directs them to his YouTube channel so that they can get a great view from the air. These videos have been very helpful to a lot of his home buyer clients that are active duty military members that are stationed overseas and have never been to Las Vegas.Michael has helped people relocate from Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Seattle, Washington, San Diego, CA, South Korea, Japan and Europe. Being a relocation specialist is a great benefit to anyone that is looking to buy a home in the Las Vegas Valley. Michael can handle your entire home buying needs. Call him today at: 702-768-2552 or visit: www.lvrealty4sale.com for more information.

Exclusive Access to Summerlin Luxury Homes- Gated Communities 4K Drone Footage