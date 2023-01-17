REE Stock News- Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V; OTCQB: $DFMTF) announces more Rare Earth Assay Results from Wicheeda
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) announces Rare Earth Element (“REE”) assay results from its 100% owned Wicheeda REE Deposit.
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining/Metals/ Green Energy Stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire- Defense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce Rare Earth Element (“REE”) assay results from an additional eight core drill holes, totalling 2,104 metres (“m”), completed during 2022 at its 100% owned Wicheeda REE Deposit. These assay results are from two exploration, three resource delineation, and three pit slope geotechnical core drill holes, one of which (hole WI22-73) returned the second longest REE-mineralized intercept of the 2021 and 2022 Wicheeda drilling campaigns (10,859 metres in 47 core holes).
Read this news, featuring DEFN in full and see tables and figures at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2023/mining/01171DEFN-Rare-Earth-Assay.asp
Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo., Director of Defense Metals and a Qualified Person stated:
“We are excited to be nearing the release of our final drill results from a very successful year of drilling. It’s very telling that one of our geotechnical drill holes not only gave us important data about future open pit slope design, but also yielded one of the best drill intercepts of our 2021 and 2022 drill programs. Following the receipt of assays from our two remaining geotechnical drill holes, we will update the Wicheeda mineral resource based on more than 10,000 metres in the 47 drill holes Defense Metals has completed post-PEA. We firmly believe Wicheeda is one of the best rare earths projects globally and we eagerly look forward to advancing the project during 2023.”
High-wall pit slope geotechnical drill hole WI22-75 (-60o dip at 110o azimuth), collared 100 m east of the Wicheeda Deposit, and greenfield exploration drill holes WI22-65 (-60o dip at 140o azimuth) and WI22-66 (-60o dip at 140o azimuth), which targeted REE soil geochemical anomalies 500 m southwest and 1,000 m northwest of the Wicheeda Deposit, did not return significant REE mineralization.
Geotechnical drill hole data collected will support future pre-feasibility level mine planning studies (see Defense Metals’ news release dated May 24, 2022). The 2022 Wicheeda REE Deposit resource delineation and pit slope geotechnical drill program comprised 18 core drill holes totalling 5,510 m (~18,077 feet). Assay results have been announced for a total of 16 holes to date, with results of the remaining two holes expected shortly.
About the Wicheeda REE Property
The 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda REE Property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia; population 77,000. The Wicheeda project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including power transmission lines, gas pipelines, the Canadian National Railway, and major highways.
The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (“PEA”) outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR . This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa (“million tonnes per year”) mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.
Methodology and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. (“ALS”) at their Langley (sample preparation) and Vancouver (ICP-MS fusion), B.C. facilities. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Defense Metals and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. A 0.1-gram sample pulp was then subject to multi-element ICP-MS analysis via lithium-borate fusion to determine individual REE content (ME-MS81h). Defense Metals follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Wicheeda Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (“QA/QC”) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. Defense Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta, who is a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” (“QP”) as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Raffle has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.
About Defense Metals Corp.
https://www.defensemetals.com/
For further information, please contact:
Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information
Read in full at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2023/mining/01171DEFN-Rare-Earth-Assay.asp
Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure this DEFN news is a paid news release on investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp
About Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/About/
The true width of REE mineralization is estimated to be 70-100% of the drilled interval.
TREO % sum of CeO2, La2O3, Nd2O3, Pr6O11, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3 and Ho2O3.
Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here