Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,167 in the last 365 days.

WEBINAR: Understanding the Status of Debt Relief, PSLF & IDR Waivers and More

This session, organized by the Finance Authority of Maine and presented by nationally recognized student loan expert, Betsy Mayotte, will explain what to expect regarding the Biden/Harris debt relief program, when the student loan payment pause will end, how student loan borrowers can still take advantage of the temporary exceptions available to those pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness and BIG changes that impact federal Parent PLUS Loan borrowers.

Here’s the link to sign up.

For more information, contact Finance Authority of Maine

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

WEBINAR: Understanding the Status of Debt Relief, PSLF & IDR Waivers and More

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.