WEBINAR: Understanding the Status of Debt Relief, PSLF & IDR Waivers and More

This session, organized by the Finance Authority of Maine and presented by nationally recognized student loan expert, Betsy Mayotte, will explain what to expect regarding the Biden/Harris debt relief program, when the student loan payment pause will end, how student loan borrowers can still take advantage of the temporary exceptions available to those pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness and BIG changes that impact federal Parent PLUS Loan borrowers.

Here’s the link to sign up.

For more information, contact Finance Authority of Maine