CURATED MEDIA APPOINTS WHITNEY PAVLOVICH AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Curated Media today announced the appointment of Whitney Pavlovich to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.

Whitney joins the team at the perfect to time to take Curated Media to the next level and help shine a light on the unique algorithm-free, super curated platform we are building.”
— Curated Media Co-Founder & Chairman Stephen Reily
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curated Media, a startup founded on the premise that people are more powerful than algorithms, today announced the appointment of Whitney Pavlovich to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.

In her role, Pavlovich joins founders Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce in growing the company’s family of algorithm-free apps, including the flagship Clickher®. Pavlovich will immediately focus on introducing the company to brands looking for impactful opportunities to connect with 18-34 year-old women. Additionally, she will build out a nationwide sales team.

“Whitney joins the team at the perfect to time to take Curated Media to the next level. Her leadership, experience and proven track record in uniting brands with young, diverse audiences will help shine a light on the unique algorithm-free, super curated platform we are building,” said Curated Media Co-Founder & Chairman Stephen Reily.

Pavlovich joins Curated Media following a 15-year tenure at National CineMedia (NCM), an American cinema advertising company, where she most recently served as VP of Major Market Sales.

Clickher, Curated Media’s super-curated beauty and fashion app, is powered by a diverse team of real women from all around the country. They search the web and social networks for the latest styles, tips, and trends every day, and share their best discoveries via quick posts. The resulting algorithm-free feed features fresh, high-quality content produced by creators who are often overlooked by big search engines and social networks. To date, over 200,000 women have installed Clickher on their phones.

ABOUT CURATED MEDIA
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 200,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.

