CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size to Expand USD 6.43 Bn by 2032

According to Precedence Research, the global CAR T-cell therapy market size is expected to expand around USD 6.43 billion by 2032 and it is poised to reach at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CAR T-cell therapy market size was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2022. CAR-T therapy is rapidly expanding due to an increase in cancer cases. For instance, cancer is a prominent cause of death globally, which accounts for nearly 10 million fatalities in 2020. Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic techniques in this industry, rising public awareness, and an increase in the geriatric population all contribute to and provide significant potential for industry growth.



Report Insights

North America has accounted highest revenue share of over 39% in 2022.

By end user, the hospitals segment has generated the revenue share of 61% in 2022.

By indication, the lymphoma segment has captured 37% revenue share in 2022.

By drug type, Axicabtagene Ciloleucel segment has held largest revenue share of 42% in 2022.

Recent Developments

In October 2019 - Novartis, which is a pharmaceutical industry, has its headquarter in Switzerland. It landed into a five-year collaboration with Microsoft, which is a technology company in the United States. Its aim is to develop and introduce the addition of its artificial intelligence services for enhancing the CAR T cancer therapy.





Covid 19 impact

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain was disrupted, and business operations were halted, leaving many life-science and biopharma companies waiting for new raw materials for CAR T-cell production. The lockdown hampered life science and biopharmaceutical production activities due to a lack of human resources, limiting the growth of the end-user segment market. This, however, was a temporary effect, and steady growth is expected in the coming years as the situation normalizes.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 6.43 Billion CAGR 11.37% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 By Drug Type Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

Tisagenlecleucel

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel

Others By Indication Lymphoma

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Others By End User Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers By Region North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa Key Players Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., MEDIPOST, PHARMICELL Co., Ltd., ANTEROGEN. CO., LTD, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Curocell, Inc., JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Stempeutics Research PVT LTD and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

An increasing number of CAR-T cell therapy product approvals.

Increased awareness of the innovative approach to cancer therapy leads to increased demand for CAR-T cell therapy supplies. As a result, the market's key players are developing new products, driving the development of the global CAR-T cell industry. For instance, Kite Pharma received approval from the European Medicines Agency in June 2020 to implement a variation to the Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) marketing authorization for end-to-end manufacturing.

Restraint

The high cost of therapy

The production of CAR-T cells for a single patient may cost up to $40,000, although it is too soon to determine the actual amounts. Such costs are incurred due to the requirement for sophisticated manufacturing facilities, highly trained personnel, costly materials, and assurance of biosafety and quality. On the other hand, the commercial costs of CAR-T cell therapy are estimated to be much higher than those of CAR-T cell production, likely ten times or more.

Furthermore, when calculating the total cost of CAR-T cell therapy, one must consider expenses such as hospitalization and the co-administration of other agents or drugs with CAR-T cells. Nevertheless, despite being a costly therapeutic approach, its potential economic benefits for patients and society must be considered.

Segments Insights

Drug Type Snapshot

In 2022, axicabtagene ciloleucel ruled the global CAR T-cell therapy industry, and this progress is predicted to continue throughout the estimated period. During the projected period, the need for Yescarta in the diagnosis of follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is estimated to drive segment growth.

On the other hand, Tisagenlecleucel was the largest segment in 2022. The segment is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for Kymriah to cure acute lymphoblastic lymphoma and the approval of products in various countries.

Indication Snapshot

The lymphoma segment is the market leader, predicted to expand during the projected period due to an increase in non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases. According to the WHO, nearly 544,352 new non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2020. Furthermore, the increasing number of the elderly, more vulnerable to such ailments, is driving segment expansion.

On the other hand, chronic lymphocytic leukemia is anticipated to grow at a steady pace. The most familiar type of leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), accounts for more than one-third (37%) of all newly diagnosed leukemia cases in the US. The American Cancer Society states that there were 21,040 new cases of CLL and 4,060 deaths from CLL in the United States in 2020.

End-user Snapshot

In terms of revenue, the hospital segment ruled the global CAR T-cell therapy industry in 2022. Cancer treatment hospitalization is projected to drive hospital growth. The segment is being propelled forward by the growing global oncology burden caused by increased alcohol and tobacco consumption.

The cancer treatment center segment is expected to grow the fastest during the projected period. The cancer treatment center segment is being propelled forward due to the availability of advanced and sophisticated instruments required for cancer treatment.

Regional Snapshot

The Asia Pacific CAR T-cell therapy industry is expected to increase from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to developing countries with commercial hubs, the development of corporate organizations, and the increased awareness regarding regenerative medicine.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to grow steadily due to government initiatives to assist the poor. Germany's CAR T-cell treatment industry is predicted to develop fastest. Growth is being fueled by rapid development and rising investment. Spain is the first country to receive approval for a CAR T-cell therapy entirely developed in Europe. It is approved for patients over the age of 25 who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia (a type of blood and bone marrow cancer) using a monoclonal antibody developed at the hospital clinic de Barcelona more than 30 years ago.

