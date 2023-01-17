Submit Release
Geographic Solutions President Paul Toomey to Present at Public Sector Data Summit in London

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geographic Solutions Founder and President Paul Toomey will serve as a featured speaker at the Public Sector Data Summit in Westminster, London on January 19, 2023. Geographic Solutions is a leading provider of software solutions for workforce development, unemployment insurance, career exploration, and labour market information. The company’s business activities are focused on the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, as well as Asia Pacific.

Toomey, who is originally from the United Kingdom, will present ‘The Value of In Context and Just in Time Labour Market Information.’ This informative session will focus on the importance of and complexities with providing labour market information to job seekers and employers at the exact point and time that they need it. The presentation will offer examples from state public employment systems in the United States, as well as research on the use of near real-time workforce-related data to estimate the economic future of large corporations.

The Public Sector Data Summit features case studies and the newest technologies that aid improvements, efficiencies and savings across local and central government, the National Health Service (NHS), and the wider public sector. Presenters include leading senior public sector officials and experts from private sector solution providers. Toomey’s presentation will take place from 14.30-14.50 GMT at the Mountbatten Theatre – QEII Centre.

Over the past 30 years, Geographic Solutions has established itself as an innovative, best-in-class software systems developer – amassing a solid and sophisticated clientele of governments, universities, labour, and economic researchers. The company specializes in developing and maintaining online software for workforce development, economic development, education, corrections, human services, and unemployment insurance benefits.

The company is credited with implementing state-of-the-art online employment portals that collectively serve millions of job seekers, staff, and employers in more than 35 U.S. states and territories, far surpassing the reach and experience of any other vendor in the industry. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com or call (U.K): 0808-189-3150, (U.S): +1 727-510-6702.

You just read:

