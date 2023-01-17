Numina Launches Pakt™ to Democratize Warehouse Pack and Ship Automation

/EIN News/ -- --Pakt™ reduces packing and shipping labor by 70% and is driving 12-18 month paybacks to warehouse operations of all sizes--

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Numina Group , a leading designer and integrator of warehouse automation solutions, today announced the launch of Pakt™, a fully productized pack and ship automation solution, purpose-built for fulfillment operations. Pakt breaks down the financial and operational barriers to entry that have previously existed with end of line automation, reducing pack and ship labor by 70% and increasing throughput capacity by over 500%. In addition, Pakt seamlessly connects with any robotic fulfillment technology, completely unlocking full throughput capacity potential in the modern, e-commerce-driven, warehouse environment.

“The best measure of success for a fulfillment operation--particularly in a post-pandemic world-- is getting goods quickly, accurately, and efficiently picked, packed, and shipped in time to meet customer delivery expectations,” said Cody Upp, Vice President, Numina Group.

“The launch of Pakt is based on over 30 years of Numina Group’s warehouse automation expertise in supplying systems that enable businesses to lower labor costs and increase order throughput.”

Pakt is designed for distribution centers (DCs) that have 8 employees or more in their packing and shipping departments. The modular design of the system allows it to scale from 800 to 20,000 cartons and full case parcels a day. High-touch labor processes increase labor costs, the potential for mistakes, and limit a businesses’ ability to meet daily peak and seasonal demand. Pakt eliminates the bottlenecks and labor that exist after picking, ensuring operations can fulfill orders faster and meet customer delivery expectations.

“The name of the game is preventing errors from leaving your DC,” continued Upp. “Our goal is to remove all complexity in designing, implementing, and running the automation for the last 100 feet of fulfillment and distribution centers.”

Pakt’s components are powered by RDS, Numina Group’s warehouse execution and control software and include:

Scan, Weigh, Vision Audit: Ensures that the right products have been picked into the right shipping container based on weight while capturing an image of the carton content



Print, Fold, Insertion (PFI): Automatically inserts any packing slips, marketing materials or compliance documentation into shipping container using a robotic arm



Void & Auto-Taping: Rules based, system directed void insertion as well as automatic taping of the shipping container



Print and Apply: Automatically manifests, prints, and applies labels for shipping, ASN, UCC, packing slips, packing sheets and more



Shipping Sortation: Automatically sorts shipping containers based on parcel carriers, LTL, FTL and exception designations



“The fact of the matter is there is still a tremendous amount of non-value added labor being incurred in both packing and shipping that should be automated out of the operation,” continued Upp. “At Numina, we intimately understand the importance of improving picking, packing, and shipping productivity and the constraints that exist in the absence of advanced technology.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Numina Group has designed and successfully implemented hundreds of warehouse automation projects in diverse warehouse environments throughout North America. Numina reviews, compares, and selects the right blend of picking, packing, and shipping technologies to create an optimized warehouse automation solution for a company’s entire order fulfillment operation. Visit www.numinagroup.com .

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com