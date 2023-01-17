SKY-HERO and AARDVARK Announce Release of New Payloads and Accessories

/EIN News/ -- LA VERNE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKY-HERO and AARDVARK have expanded their Tactical Robotics Suite by adding three new accessories and payloads to the current system. A new Tactical Wrist Monitor system, Typhon distraction device payload, and LED/LASER payload have joined the versatile list of equipment in the SKY-HERO Tactical Robotics Suite.

SKY-HERO's newest accessory, the Tactical Wrist Monitor, allows for the sharing of situational awareness by providing each team member with the ability to view the real-time video streams of up to four different LOKI and SIGYN systems. The monitor features a 2.7-inch, high-res display with individual channel buttons. Team members can switch between the live video feeds of deployed vehicles, even on scrambled channels, without regard for what the pilot is seeing or operating. With a 150-minute run time, wireless scrambled video, and NLOS 150m reception range, the Tactical Wrist Monitor broadens the use of the system's multiple devices and provides situational awareness for the entire team.

The new Typhon Noise Flash Diversionary Device (NFDD) payload and SKY-HERO LED payloads — designed to provide deceptive diversions to enhance operator safety — have also been added to the Tactical Robotics Suite. These payloads are indispensable tools that facilitate safe entry into hostile environments and distract suspects. Each of these payloads features a plug-and-go design and can operate on both LOKI and SIGYN.

Built in conjunction with Typhon in the UK, the Noise Flash Diversionary Device (NFDD) payload acts as a non-lethal, multi-shot distraction system, capable of producing a 165dB report as either single shots or as a burst. The pilot and other operators can initiate this payload through the SKY-HERO GCS or with SKY-HERO's new Remote Trigger system.

Built-in conjunction with top SKY-HERO users, the LED payload is a multi-function, selectable payload providing bright white light, colored LEDs, and a designating green laser in a single device. Designed to distract, temporarily disorient, and confuse suspects, the payload's high-intensity front LEDs can be used as a solid source of bright white or as a disorienting high-intensity strobe. The programmable colored LEDs can be used as a distraction or to indicate the drone is law enforcement. The powerful green laser pointer can designate targets or get suspects' attention.

The SKY-HERO Tactical Robotics Suite is the world's most widely used tactical robotics system. It combines the power of the LOKI Mk2 tactical drone, the SIGYN Mk1 ground robot, and integrated payloads to operate from a single GCS. The Tactical Robotics Suite allows teams to scout unknown areas, reduce risk to operators and share situational awareness.

The Tactical Robotics Suite is built by SKY-HERO and sold exclusively in North America by AARDVARK.

About SKY-HERO: Founded in 2013 and located in Brussels, SKY-HERO is a dynamic, flexible, fast-growing company that specializes in drones and robotics. With a target market in civil security, their clients range from Police Special Forces to International Security companies, mountain rescue teams, and firefighters.

About AARDVARK: Founded in 1987, AARDVARK is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and system integrator specializing in the protection of tactical operators from Local, State, Federal, and Military Units. AARDVARK is headquartered in La Verne, CA.

About Typhon® Group Limited: Typhon is a technical innovation company based in the UK that has developed a range of less lethal, reloadable distraction systems and products with precision remote control initiation capabilities.

