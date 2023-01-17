Submit Release
Morocco's FM Meets with Yemen’s House of Representatives Speaker

MOROCCO, January 17 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks, Monday in Rabat, with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Yemen, Sultan Said Al-Barkani.

These talks are part of the visit that the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Yemen is conducting in Morocco at the head of a large delegation.

Sultan Said al-Barkani had held earlier in the day, talks with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, during which he reaffirmed the consistent position of his country regarding "Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara.

The Yemeni official had also held talks with the Speaker of the House of Councillors, Enaam Mayara, and expressed on this occasion his gratitude and thanks to the Kingdom of Morocco for the support it has continued to provide to Yemen at all levels.

MAP-16 January 2023

 

