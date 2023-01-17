Symtrain Launches Travel Industry Suite of Solutions

Symtrain Logo Symtrain is revolutionizing the Travel and Hospitality Industry

Templated AI-based role-plays offered in Free Trial for Travel and Hospitality companies

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symtrain, a high-growth SAAS company with a breakthrough automated role-play solution, announced today that it has launched a travel-industry solution package with multiple simulations templated for quick implementation. The new package will be offered with a free trial option for a limited time.

Symtrain’s automated role-play solution addresses challenging scenarios that lend themselves to rehearsing and practicing such as conversions, de-escalations, first call resolution and extracting the highest possible Net Promoter Score from even challenging journeys.

The customizable travel industry suite includes syms for use cases such as protecting guest security during a phishing call, calming an upset guest who feels points were stolen from their account, and an angry guest attempting to use points when no award space is available, among others. With symtrain, clients have the ability to rapidly impact speed to green for these common scenarios.

Dan McCann, symtrain CEO & Chief Learning Officer commented, “The symtrain software and AI automate the repetition, feedback, and reinforcement required to develop skills and build confidence faster and better than manual alternatives. By launching the templated package geared specifically to travel industry teams, we have been able to quickly demonstrate the power of automated role-play. In fact when presenting to IARE, where we are members and sponsors, the response to our value proposition lead to other major hospitality clients jumping on-board the symtrain.”

Several travel industry leaders are already leveraging symtrain with tremendous results. On average, symtrain customers increase speed to proficiency by 60% and in organizations already using symtrain’s simulations there are operational gains of 3 - 6%. These are amazing outcomes for a non-integrated solution that delivers positive value in under 60 days. The travel industry solution was previewed to IARE (International Association of Reservation Executives) members in October at their annual conference and was built with their input.

Symtrain’s vision is to create a digital coach for everyone, as they optimize employee performance through automated role-play, AI coaching, and digital assessment exercises. The product earned Stevie Awards from the International Business Awards earlier this year in the Career and Workforce Readiness Solution and Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution categories.

About Symtrain

Symtrain is a SaaS solution that elevates the standard for training with digital role-play and AI-based coaching. It simulates real-world scenarios to prepare sales, service, and support agents for interactions with customers. By automating the delivery of digitized role-play scenarios, speed to proficiency increases by over 30% while using fewer internal resources. Benefits include consistent feedback across the enterprise, role-play training at scale, realistic scenarios based on live calls and recordings, audio and navigation practice, and individualized coaching. Symtrain’s clients span multiple industries including banking, insurance, transportation, logistics, retail, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.symtrain.com.