K. Bell and Associates Joins World Insurance Associates

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of K. Bell and Associates, Inc. (“K. Bell and Associates”) of Cold Spring Harbor, NY on January 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

K. Bell and Associates was founded in 2005 and provides personal and commercial casualty insurance products.



“Our agency believes in providing the best products and services to our clients at the best possible price,” says Ken Bell, Principal, K. Bell and Associates. “We are pleased to be joining World and offering more products and services to our clients.”

“I’d like to welcome K. Bell and Associates to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know they will be a great addition to the company.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World. Kiely LLP provided legal counsel to K. Bell and Associates. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 175 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

