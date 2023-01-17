Purely Inspired® Partners With Trista And Ryan Sutter To Promote The Brand’s “Living Healthy Made Easy” Campaign And Key 2023 Initiatives

One of America’s favorite reality TV couples joins the high-quality, affordable, and plant-focused nutrition brand to inspire people to live healthier lifestyles

/EIN News/ -- Oakville, ON and New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purely Inspired® (www.purelyinspired.com), a leader in high-quality, affordable, and delicious-tasting plant-focused nutrition, has today announced a partnership with power couple and reality TV dating show legends, Trista Sutter (née Rehn) and Ryan Sutter, who have made health and wellness a central part of their lives.

As part of the partnership, Trista and Ryan will be promoting the brand’s “Living Healthy Made Easy” campaign, which offers a roadmap to living your best physical, mental, and emotional life. The OG reality TV couple will be highlighting the benefits of living a heart healthy lifestyle, shining a light on diabetes awareness, as Trista had gestational diabetes while she was pregnant with her son, and sharing simple wellness tips from their everyday routines. Trista and Ryan will also discuss the importance of shaking things up in your life, which they both did when signing up for that unheard-of at the time reality dating show 20 years ago.

“We’ve both learned the importance of general health, especially regarding heart health and diabetes, which are both things that we’ve experienced firsthand,” said Ryan. “Over the years, we’ve done as well as we can to make sure that we’re following appropriate nutritional protocols, like eating as organically as we possibly can, and that our lives are as clean as they possibly can be.”

“Authenticity is incredibly important to us,” said Trista. “We use these Purely Inspired® products every single day. I make a smoothie for my family every morning and always put Organic Greens in it. I drink the Healthy Beets+ product every day and Ryan uses the Organic Protein product in all his shakes. I've also been following the Purely Inspired® social media accounts for a while now, and there are so many recipes on there that, honestly, I want to incorporate because as a busy mom, getting our family to eat their fruits and vegetables, their greens, and all the nutrition that they need, is almost impossible.”

Trista, a working mother who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in physical therapy, while Ryan, 48, is a working firefighter and former professional football player. One of the longest-lasting couples who have met on reality TV, Trista and Ryan will be celebrating 20 years of marriage on December 6, 2023. To celebrate these major life milestones, the parents of Maxwell, 15, and Blakesley, 13, will be sharing inspirational anecdotes and practical life advice on the brand’s social media channels throughout 2023 to inspire people to live their best lives.

“The Sutters are an All-American family who exemplify the core values that the Purely Inspired® brand stands for, which are prioritizing your physical, mental, and emotional health through a holistic lifestyle,” says Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer for Iovate Health Sciences, the parent company of the Purely Inspired brand. “As working parents with two active teenagers, Trista and Ryan do an incredible job balancing their careers and family life. They truly understand the importance of fueling your body the right way, as well as the need for affordable, high-quality nutrition that’s easy to incorporate into your everyday, hectic life. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Trista and Ryan and are excited for them to show the world how they integrate their favorite Purely Inspired® products into their daily routines so that they can look and feel their best each and every day.”

About Purely Inspired®

The Purely Inspired® brand believes that everyone deserves high-quality nutrition at an affordable price. To create a better tomorrow, the brand is committed to providing accessible wellness supplements for all.

From delicious Organic Plant-Based Protein and Superfoods to Non-GMO Collagen, the brand is proud to be leaders in accessible nutrition that’s designed to support individuals on their wellness journey. Each Purely Inspired® product is made with simple and high-quality ingredients to help people:

Stay Nourished with essentials that satisfy hunger and deliver daily nutrients.

Feel Better with easy-to-use supplements that allow anyone to thrive.

Live Well with products that support their wellness journey.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and with offices in New York, New York, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachments

Justin DeMarco Purely Inspired Nutrition justin.demarco@iovate.com Jake Duhaime Iovate Health Sciences jake.duhaime@iovate.com