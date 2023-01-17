Alludo Named a Major Player in the 2022-2023 IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Virtual Client Computing in Recognition of the Capabilities Delivered by Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server)

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alludo, a global technology company helping people work better and live better, today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2022–2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49857422, December 2022).



“We are thrilled to have received this honor and be recognized for forward momentum in both strategy and capabilities in this IDC MarketScape report,” said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Alludo. “We believe this validation underscores how our focus on simplicity and partner-centric strategy is recognized and valued by customers and analysts alike.”

The IDC MarketScape report states that “Combining Parallels' remote application server (RAS), various Parallels desktop solutions, and Awingu gives the user a broad-based desktop and application virtualization solution with a proven history of supporting small and medium-sized businesses. Alludo's Parallels RAS is an excellent choice for straightforward virtualization deployments, which support a larger intelligent digital workspace ecosystem.”

As part of Alludo’s Parallels portfolio, Parallels® RAS bridges on-premises and multi-cloud solutions into a centralized management console for administrators, and a secure virtual work environment for end users. With Parallels RAS, a hybrid cloud provides flexibility for computing requirements and cost change through both a private and public cloud, easily enabling workload distribution and failover. Additionally, Parallels RAS integrates seamlessly with Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) so organizations can deliver and scale VDI workloads on-demand while simplifying IT management–all from the Parallels RAS console.

“Parallels’ technology is based on an originally datacenter-oriented solution but has been enhanced over the years to support public cloud providers,” said IDC Research Director, Shannon Kalvar. “Their latest Awingu acquisition adds an agentless access method to Parallels’ more traditional agent-based approach. This should allow them to enhance its security and, over time, develop a more robust integrated workspace, acting as a hub for the intelligent features offered by some DaaS workspace providers.”

In addition to the Virtual Client Computing report, Alludo™ was also positioned in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Desktop as a Service 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49857622, December 2022).

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Alludo

Alludo is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We're the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels®, Corel®, MindManager®, and WinZip®.



Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com .

