Gene Editing Market Size Worth USD 19.4 Billion by 2030 at 14.7% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Gene Editing Market Information By Methods, Applications, End User And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market market value is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of about 14.7% to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The term "gene editing" describes a group of technologies that enable researchers to change an organism's DNA. At precise locations in the genome, these technologies enable the addition, deletion, or change of genetic material. Numerous methods for genome editing have been developed. Genome editing is of great interest in treating and preventing human diseases. Most genome editing studies are carried out to understand better. Researchers are still attempting to determine whether this procedure is secure and effective in people. It is being researched for various illnesses, including single-gene diseases such as sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, and cystic fibrosis. The primary purpose of genetic modifications or genome editing is to alter an organism's DNA via various groups of technologies.

This technique can introduce, delete, or replace genetic material at specific spots in the genome. As a result, numerous editing strategies have been created for use in the sector. Human disorders like cancer, HIV infection, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and others are also treated and prevented through gene editing. NGS, DNA analysis and profiling, and animal and plant genetic engineering all use genome editing. Synthetic genes are more suited for creating genetically modified (GM) crops in emerging economies. Synthetic genes alter the natural metabolic pathways of plants to enhance photosynthetic efficiency and nutrient quality.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 19.4 Billion CAGR 14.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Methods, Applications and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising frequency of genetic illnesses and chronic conditions The advancement of CRISPR-based testing equipment

Gene Editing Market Competitive Landscape:

The prolific contenders in the gene editing market are:

GenScript USA Inc. (U.S.)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

OriGene Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.)

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

New England Biolabs Inc. (U.S.)

Sangamo Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Horizon Discovery Group plc. (U.K.)

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Gene Editing Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Throughout the projected period, market revenue growth is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the expanding use of gene editing in pharmaceuticals and the agriculture industry, the development of CRISPR-based test equipment, and the rapid technological advancements in genetic editing. Other important factors anticipated to promote market expansion for gene editing include drug discovery and development improvements and increased government incentives to support genomics research. One to three mismatches in the target can be tolerated by CRISPR-Cas9, which may lead to off-target nuclease activity. Furthermore, a key concern is a high incidence of off-target activity (50 percent) alterations in areas other than the specified on-target region.

For instance, CRISPR can activate a cancer-causing gene or target a tumor suppressor gene. This adverse outcome has hampered the preparation of clinical studies by several companies. Clinical studies have been put on hold, and regulatory officials are calling for more studies to increase the procedure's safety. The demand for synthetic genes in various biotechnology fields has increased, along with increased usage of CRISPR genome editing technology, which has propelled the market's expansion. Furthermore, the sector is witnessing an increase in competitiveness among market rivals due to the expanding applications of genome editing technology.

Market Restraints:

Certain problems could hamper the global market for genome alteration. It is anticipated that ethical issues with genetic editings, such as safety and the high cost of gene therapies, may somewhat restrain market expansion over the predicted years. Rigorous regulatory rules and unfavorable public opinions of genetic research can also bring about market limitations.

COVID 19 Analysis

Positive effects of COVID-19 on the market share for gene editing have been noted. This is because SARS-genetic CoV-2's sequence was programmed into CRISPR to be detected using gRNA. The CRISPR is activated and released if the target is found in a sample. In our collaborative fight against this new virus, the gene-targeting and gene-editing technique, based on bacteria's method to naturally fight viruses, is already proving successful. The SARS-CoV-2 is necessary for isolating infected individuals and monitoring appropriate medical responses. Consequently, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable effect on the market for gene editing.

Similarly, the gene editing market benefited from the pandemic due to social norms that encouraged home-based patient care systems to adapt as much as possible and a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 has changed how we live. Additionally, it has accelerated the scientific community's generally quick impulses toward innovation and cooperation. Researchers rush to develop diagnoses, vaccinations, and treatments as the pandemic spreads worldwide.

Gene Editing Market Segmentation

By applications, the market includes plant genetic engineering, animal genetic engineering, gene therapy, and microorganism genetic engineering.

By methods, the market includes CRISPR, talen, Zfn, and antisense technology.

By end user, the market includes biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and contract research organization.

Gene Editing Market Regional Insights

The industry for genome editing is anticipated to have much room to develop in emerging markets like the BRICS nations. This can be attributed to these nations' rising R&D spending for research organizations. Brazil is a pioneer in the world for industrial biotechnology development and investment, especially in agriculture and cellulosic sugars. The demand for synthetic genes in various biotechnology fields has increased, along with increased usage of CRISPR genome editing technology, which has propelled the market's expansion. Furthermore, the sector is witnessing an increase in competitiveness among market rivals due to the expanding uses of genome editing technology.

Due to considerable improvements in drug discovery research, a surge in research studies, the growth of the biotechnology sector, and other factors, the United States has taken the lead in the market. To increase treatment alternatives, Europe has historically invested money in technological developments. Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing bioscience market overall. This is a result of the government providing more cash to the biotechnology sector to advance the treatment of illnesses.

