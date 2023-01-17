Global Patient Registry Software Market Size worth $2.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Patient Registry Software Market by Type of Registry (Diabetes, Cancer, Rare Disease, Asthma, Kidney), Software (Integrated and Standalone), Delivery (On Premise and Cloud), Pricing Model, Database (Public), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global patient registry software market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2026 from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 2.8 billion by 2026 CAGR 15.0% Historical Data 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Types of Registry, Software, Delivery, Pricing Model, Database, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The prominent players in this market are IBM Corporation (US), IQVIA Holdings (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Optum (US), Premier, Inc. (US), ArborMetrix (US), FIGmd (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Syneos Health (US), Dacima Software (Canada), ifa Systems AG (Germany), Medstreaming- M2S (US), ImageTrend (US), Evado Clinical (Australia) and WIRB Copernicus Group (US), Global Vision Technologies (US), Conduent, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Cedaron (US), Lumdex (US), Armus (US), Phamax AG (Switzerland), and Versaform Systems Corp (US), ESO Solutions (US) and Ordinal Data Inc. (US). Key Market Opportunities High adoption rate of the subscription model Key Market Drivers Government initiatives to build patient registries

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the shift toward computerized registries to provide users with an automated way to store data and create, sort, and display patient lists for use in planning, quality improvement, reporting, and direct care delivery. Also, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of COVID-19 patients globally are expected to increase the demand for patient registry software in the coming years. However, shortage of trained and skilled resources and privacy and data security related concerns hampered market growth to an extent.

In this report, the patient registry software market is segmented on the basis of type of registry, type of software, pricing model, deployment model, type of database, functionality, end user, and region. Based on the type of registry, the disease registries segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic and rare & new diseases, growing awareness on the role of registries in health management, and the adoption of EHRs across the globe.

Based on the end user, the patient registry software market is segmented into private payers; hospitals & medical practices; research centers; pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical device companies; and government organizations & TPAs. In 2020, the government organizations & TPAs segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient registry software market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for analyzing patient data for better population health management.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Emerging Asian markets such as China and India are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the patient registry software market. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing need to integrate healthcare systems, government funding for developing patient registries, rising focus on PHM and HIE, high demand for EHRs in Asian countries. Emerging markets offer significant and attractive growth opportunities for patient registry software market. The growth of hospitals in these countries has increased the demand for patient registry software market.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in this market are IBM Corporation (US), IQVIA Holdings (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Optum (US), Premier, Inc. (US), ArborMetrix, Inc. (US), FIGmd (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Syneos Health (US), Dacima Software, Inc. (Canada), ifa Systems AG (Germany), Medstreaming- M2S (US), ImageTrend, Inc. (US), Evado Clinical (Australia), WIRB Copernicus Group (US), Global Vision Technologies, Inc. (India), Conduent, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Cedaron (US), LUMEDX (US), Armus Corp (US), Phamax AG (Switzerland), and Versaform Systems Corp (US), ESO Solutions (US) and Ordinal Data, Inc. (US).

