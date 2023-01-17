Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink’s Travel to the Philippines

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Manila, the Philippines, on January 18-21.  During his travel, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will participate in the tenth U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, accompanied by delegation co-chair Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Lindsey Ford, to meet Philippine diplomatic and defense counterparts. This dialogue underscores the strength of the U.S.-Philippines alliance, focusing on areas of mutual interest including maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, addressing global challenges, enhancing bilateral and regional economic cooperation, and strengthening our people-to-people ties. While in Manila, the Assistant Secretary will also meet with local civil society leaders, speak with students about U.S. foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region, and take part in further efforts that demonstrate the United States’ commitment to developing quality digital infrastructure in the Philippines.     

