Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink’s Travel to the Philippines

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Manila, the Philippines, on January 18-21. During his travel, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will participate in the tenth U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, accompanied by delegation co-chair Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Lindsey Ford, to meet Philippine diplomatic and defense counterparts. This dialogue underscores the strength of the U.S.-Philippines alliance, focusing on areas of mutual interest including maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, addressing global challenges, enhancing bilateral and regional economic cooperation, and strengthening our people-to-people ties. While in Manila, the Assistant Secretary will also meet with local civil society leaders, speak with students about U.S. foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region, and take part in further efforts that demonstrate the United States’ commitment to developing quality digital infrastructure in the Philippines.