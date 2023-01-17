Diabetes Canada awards $9 million in funding to 30 new research projects

Toronto, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetes Canada is proud to announce the winners of our End Diabetes Awards research competition . Each of the winning research projects has the potential to unlock new insights and breakthroughs in the field of diabetes management, care, and risk-reduction. These investigator-driven projects span biomedical, clinical, health services and population health research—and all aim to dramatically improve the lives of people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

"Canada has a well-earned reputation for innovation in diabetes treatment and care that has dramatically improved the quality of life for people with diabetes," says Laura Syron, President and CEO of Diabetes Canada. "Diabetes Canada is excited to invest in these researchers and their teams as they work to advance new discoveries and the next big breakthrough in diabetes care."

From a project that is probing into the systemic health inequities that prevent high-risk communities from accessing life-saving technologies to a study that is exploring the possibility of delaying type 1 diabetes by resetting the immune system, these research projects are uncovering new and pioneering ways to tackle the growing burden of diabetes in Canada.

To end diabetes, we need to harness the transformative and combined power of technological, medical, and scientific research. That is why Diabetes Canada has committed $9 million in funds to the research community, ensuring that each of these 30 promising projects receive a $100,000 grant annually for three years.

The winning projects were rigorously evaluated by scientists with expertise in diabetes research, with input from people with lived experience, as well as our National Research Council.

"The diversity and strength of diabetes research in Canada can't be overstated," says Dr. Rob Screaton, Co-Chair of Diabetes Canada's National Research Council. "These new awards will energize the dynamic research community and add to the growing excitement about identifying new treatments for people living with diabetes on the immediate horizon."

"On behalf of Diabetes Canada and the millions of people in Canada currently living with diabetes, including myself, I would like to recognize the support of our incredible community of donors, without which this research funding would simply not be possible," says Laura Syron.

Diabetes Canada currently supports 55 research projects from 15 research institutions and labs located across the country.

About Diabetes Canada

A world free of the effects of diabetes is our vision. That's why we're working together to improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes. We're sharing knowledge and creating connections for individuals and the health-care professionals who care for them; advocating through public policy; and funding research to improve treatments and find a cure to end diabetes.

Leah Siversky Diabetes Canada 1 416-408-7041 leah.siversky@diabetes.ca