Atlas Travel Welcomes Travel Industry Veteran Kerin McKinnon

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Travel is pleased to welcome Kerin McKinnon as Vice President, Business Development. As an Executive Team member, McKinnon will be responsible for the growth of Atlas' business travel program offerings through developing strategies that align with customer success journeys. McKinnon will also oversee all sales operations, sales enablement and technology engineering.

With vast experience in building Fortune 100 company partnerships, McKinnon offers a varied and valuable skillset as a creative strategist, effective leader, seasoned public speaker, passionate crusader and fundraiser.

"We are very happy to have Kerin join the Atlas Team," said Atlas Travel & Technology Group President Lea Cahill. "Kerin brings a wealth of industry experience and is highly regarded in the corporate travel space. We look forward to achieving great things in 2023 with her on board."

Kerin's notable accolades during her time in the travel management industry have included an appointment to chair key events for The Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE) for over a decade and holding a long-term seat on ACTE's U.S. Council. Kerin has been featured by Purchasing Magazine, Travel Weekly, Business Travel News, Channel 7, New England Cable News and Business Journals throughout the U.S. She was also awarded the 2014 New England Business Travel Association (NEBTA) Leadership and Professional Excellence Award.

"It's an honor to be a part of Atlas' leadership team. I am very excited to return to a company that takes proper care of their clients, suppliers and employees equally and respectfully," McKinnon said. "Reuniting with clients and colleagues has been such a positive experience. Atlas being a B certified company and their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibly is icing on the cake!"

Kerin's expansive corporate travel knowledge and involvement extends to her industry advocacy and passion for nonprofit causes. After losing a client and a co-worker on 9/11, Kerin became a champion for Duty of Care. She also serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Committee for the Travel and Meeting Society (TAMS), travels regularly to volunteer and has led multiple group trips for disaster recovery. Kerin has also worked tirelessly as a Government Liaison for the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) and NEBTA on Capitol Hill to support corporate travel legislation.

About Atlas Travel

Since 1986, Atlas Travel has provided easier travel and better management to companies around the globe. As part of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, Atlas Travel offers corporate travel, vacation planning and meetings and incentives services. Through a wholly owned UK division and affiliation with BCD Travel, Atlas Travel offers global travel programs to over 110 countries. Atlas Travel is proud to be a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), and a distinguished member of the Travel Weekly Power List. Most notably, Atlas Travel is the only North American travel management company with a prestigious B Corp Certification.

