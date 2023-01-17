Demand for Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 9.1 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 8% | Food Pathogen Testing Industry Trends, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

The global Food Pathogen Testing market size was valued at USD 4.51 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 9.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Intertek Group PLC, RapidBio Systems Inc., Genevac Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited, Campden BRI, Asurequality, Agilent Technologies, and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Food Pathogen Testing Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Food Type (Dairy, Meat & Poultry, Fruits & Vegetables, and Processed), By Contaminant (Listeria, Salmonella, Campylobacter, E. Coli), By Technology (Rapid, and Traditional), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Pathogen Testing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.51 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach over USD 9.1 billion by 2028.”

The report analyzes the food pathogen testing market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global food pathogen testing market.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Overview:

Food pathogens are microorganisms that grow in food products and when consumed in any form can lead to severe medical cases of food poisoning which can sometimes also become fatal. Food pathogen testing is a mandatory process that all food manufacturers have to follow during each step of food production to avoid any contamination and to make sure that only safe food products are circulated in the market. Major causes of food poisoning are parasites, viruses, and bacteria. This generally occurs due to improper handling of food products.

Although some bacteria, when found in fewer quantities, may not be harmful, as most adult bodies are equipped to handle the attack, however, it can be dangerous when consumed in large quantities or by infants as well by an adult with low immunity. The problem may also arise if post-consumption, some bacteria multiply exponentially thus attacking the healthy cells and leading to severe cases of foodborne illnesses. Certain symptoms of food poisoning can be witnessed within 30 minutes of consumption or may be seen after a few days post-consumption. As recorded by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) there are around 8 types of pathogens. They are Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, Staphylococcus aureus, E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes, and Toxoplasma gondii.

As per the analysis, the food pathogen testing market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8% between 2022 and 2028.

The Food Pathogen Testing market size was worth around US$ 4.51 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 9.1 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on food type segmentation, processed was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on technology segmentation, rapid was the leading technology in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021





Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing cases of food contamination to drive market demand

The global food pathogen testing market is projected to grow owing to the increasing efforts undertaken by international humanitarian agencies and regional governments to provide quality food to the entire global population. Food is a basic human necessity and so is the right to consume quality food. Some agencies like the World Health Organization, and the United Nations are world-renowned in terms of their efforts to achieve global food security. However, there are less popular but effective agencies as well like the Organization for EELUm Refugees Rehabilitation, Action Against Hunger, International Land Coalition, and the Center for Research on Municipal Corporations, that are consistently working toward delivering safe food to people who may not have access to quality edibles. The global market may further be driven by the increasing technological growth in developing effective, accurate, and less time-consuming pathogen tests making the process cost-effective for large and small-scale players.

Restraints

The global market is anticipated to face challenges in terms of the unavailability of resources in underdeveloped economies where the real struggle is to obtain food in any form. The current global stressful situations arising due to political change and war situations like the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hamper the global market growth in the coming years as the food supply chain and resource transportation may get negatively influenced. As per estimates, more than 300 million people are projected to face food insecurity by the end of 2022 due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Opportunities

The growing importance of food safety in developing nations provides growth opportunities while the presence of unrecognized food suppliers may act as a major challenge for market players.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global food pathogen testing Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Food Pathogen Testing market include;

Intertek Group PLC

RapidBio Systems Inc.

Genevac Ltd

Eurofins Scientific

Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited

Campden BRI

Asurequality

Agilent Technologies

Food Pathogen Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global food pathogen testing market is segmented based on food type, contaminant, technology, and region.

Based on the contaminant, the global market is segmented into listeria, salmonella, campylobacter, and E. coli. In 2021, the global market was dominated by the salmonella segment and may follow the same trend in the coming years. The infection generally occurs due to the consumption of raw or uncooked meat products. The symptoms may arise after a few days of consumption with the emergence of issues like fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps within 8 hours to 3 days of exposure to the bacteria.

Based on technology, the global market divisions are rapid and traditional. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest growth in the rapid technology segment and it is projected to cross over 5787 million by 2028 in terms of revenue. Most rapid tests are known to give accurate results within 48 hours and are hence suitable for the current fast-paced world where demand for food is increasing exponentially every day.

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate with the highest market share

The global food pathogen testing market is projected to increase at the highest CAGR in North America due to the presence of advanced technological methods used to test food pathogens as well as the high awareness rate. Europe may register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period due to stronger efforts by the regional governments to improve food security and hygiene in the food production process. Growing investments in the healthcare sector may further drive regional growth.

In 2021, the Polish government announced an investment of USD 1.59 billion in the healthcare sector of the country. Asia-Pacific may generate high revenue due to the growing interest of international players in the developing economies of India and China as well as growing initiatives by the regional bodies to improve food security and safety.

Recent Industry Developments:

In March 2021, Bureau Veritas acquired Zhejiang Jianchuang Testing Technology Services. With this acquisition, the company has managed to diversify its product and services portfolio

In October 2021, the co-ordinated research project (CRP), a 5-year assignment, on biological toxins and pathogens related to food opened in January 2022 and started accepting proposals

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.51 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 9.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Intertek Group PLC, RapidBio Systems Inc., Genevac Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited, Campden BRI, Asurequality, Agilent Technologies , and Others Key Segment By Food Type, Contaminant, Technology, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global food pathogen testing market is segmented as follows:

By Food Type

Dairy

Meat & Poultry

Fruits & Vegetables

Processed

By Contaminant

Listeria

Salmonella

Campylobacter

E. Coli

By Technology

Rapid

Traditiona

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Food Type, Contaminant, Technology, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

