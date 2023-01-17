Enovis Expands Foot & Ankle Portfolio’s DynaClip® Family by Introducing Procedure-Specific Staples

Innovative new staples combine strength with unmatched, sustained dynamic compression for mid-foot and first MTP joint fusions

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, DE, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced the launch of the DynaClip Delta™ and DynaClip Quattro™ bone staples, the latest additions to the Company’s growing foot and ankle portfolio and the DynaClip® family of bone fixation systems.

Designed to give foot and ankle surgeons ease of use and procedural efficiency in the operating room, the DynaClip Delta™ and DynaClip Quattro™ staples are pre-loaded on disposable inserters that facilitate quick deployment and accurate leg positioning. In addition, the DynaClip Delta staples are designed to deliver faster and easier first metatarsophalangeal (MTP) fusion procedures without compromising on durability and performance. New data shows that the DynaClip Delta Bone Fixation System has the stiffness of a traditional plate and lag screw construct, and the dynamic aspect of the staple greatly reduces permanent gapping.1

“I am a believer and user of NiTiNOL implants. The DynaClip Quattro NiTiNOL staple is a newly designed four-legged staple advancing the current design of NiTiNOL staples on the market,” said Tyler Gonzalez, MD, MBA, a Foot & Ankle Surgeon in Lexington, South Carolina. “Using this newly designed four-legged staple has added a new tool to my armamentarium for surgical fixation. It has improved my efficiency and expanded my versatility in midfoot and hindfoot fusions.”

Both DynaClip Delta and DynaClip Quattro use proven NiTiNOL technology to achieve sustained dynamic compression across fusion sites. Unlike traditional NiTiNOL staples that provide bone compression through the staple legs, DynaClip Delta and DynaClip Quattro staples are designed to distribute stress across the staple bridge.

“Providing surgeons with cutting-edge solutions that improve both efficiency and outcomes for our customers and patients is the ’why’ behind everything we do,” said Gary Justak, President and General Manager of Enovis Foot & Ankle. "Our customers have come to expect innovative, game-changing products from Enovis Foot & Ankle, and the introduction of the DynaClip Delta and Quattro staples is just another way that we are disrupting the market and elevating patient treatment options.”

Dr. Gonzalez is a paid consultant of Enovis.





