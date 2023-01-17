Global Vegan Footwear Market to Reach US$ 75.7 Bn by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan footwear market was valued at US$ 40.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Vegan Footwear Market:

During the forecast period, the growing technological advancement in footwear industry accelerate to the development of various eco-friendly materials such as microfiber, recycled plastics, and others. Due to the faster growing industry and changing patterns of lifestyle can boost the market growth. For Instance, in 2020, Adidas AG, announced their partnership with Beastie Boys an American hip hop group has launched ‘Adidas Skateboarding X’, a vegan sneaker. Additionally, On 25 February 2021, a New Zealand-American company invested $2 million in a new company called Natural Fibre Welding Inc. that manufactures eco-friendly shoes, flats, and clothes.

In the vegan footwear, increasing the number of new startups which offering vegan footwear and expansion of footwear industry will further expand the vegan footwear in the country. Due to the availability of shoes, flats, heels, etc. vegan footwear has seen essential growth in the vegan footwear market. For instance, in 2020, Kat Von D partnered with vegan shoe designer Rebecca Mink and launched a collection of vegan shoes on world vegan day which are made from apples.

Key Market Takeaways

The global vegan footwear market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period (2022-2030). It maintain the development and use of animal-free options that helps to protect humans, animals, and the environment. Vegan footwear are made from bamboo, cork, organic cotton, and natural rubber. The vegan footwear totally made their products from plant based materials such as bacteria, fungi, etc. which can help them to protect animals. Increasing the demand of sustainable shopping of vegan footwear can boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global vegan footwear market include Nike, Adidas, Beyond Skin UK, Monk Story, Hexa Vegan Shoes, Ethletic, Matt & Nat, MooShoes, Susi Studio, Veerah, AVESU GmbH. For instance, On December 2021, Nike acquired a leading brand of vegan footwear RTFKT that uses leading edge technology to create next generation collectibles that combine culture and gaming. However, in 2019, the brand of automobile company Volkswagen announced an electric SUV concept car featuring a 100% vegan leather interior which made from apples.

Market Segmentation:

Global Vegan Footwear Market, By Product Type Shoes Sandals Heels Flats Sneakers

Global Vegan Footwear Market , By Material Type Microfiber Polyurethane Recycled Plastics Others

Global Vegan Footwear Market , By End-use Children Male Female

Global Vegan Footwear Market , By Distribution Channel Offline Supermarket Hypermarket Online Specialty Stores

Global Vegan Footwear Market , By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa



