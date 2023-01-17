Global Dental Equipment Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $15,471.7 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the Analysis Period from 2022-2031 [250-Pages] | Issued by Research Dive

The global dental equipment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of dental equipment in dental clinics. Based on the procedure type, the orthodontic segment is expected to be the most productive. Regionally, the North America is region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global dental equipment market is envisioned to garner a revenue of $15,471.7 million and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

As per our analysts, with the increasing demand for dental equipment due to the growing cases of dental treatments and procedures, the dental equipment market is predicted to experience a remarkable growth during the estimated period. Moreover, the growing use of dental equipment in cosmetic dentistry and the increasing use of dental lasers is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast timeframe. However, dental anxiety or bad experience from past dental treatments may hinder the growth of the market throughout the analysis timeframe.

Segments of the Dental Equipment Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on procedure type, product type, end-user, and region.

Procedure Type: Orthopedic Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The orthodontic sub-segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the market over the estimated period. Orthodontists rely on dental equipment to improve patients’ smiles and overall oral health which is predicted to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Product Type: Dental Laser Equipment Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The dental laser equipment segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market throughout the forecast period. A dental laser can be used in place of a scalpel and blade and help in performing dental surgeries without using local anesthesia and with less bleeding which is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

End-User: Hospitals Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The hospitals sub-segment is predicted to have the highest share of the market during the forecast timeframe. The increasing pervasiveness of dental diseases and the rising number of well-equipped hospitals with advanced equipment are the factors expected to augment the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

North America Region to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The North America region of the dental equipment market is expected to have a dominant market share over the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the increasing government investment in dental care in this region. The global economic expansion, increasing disposable income among people, and rising health insurance uptake in this region are predicted to drive the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Dental Equipment Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the dental equipment market. The disruptions in the supply chain, closure of manufacturing plants, and economic slowdown across several countries are the major factors that have decreased the demand for dental equipment during the pandemic period. Moreover, the stringent import-export restrictions have declined the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the dental equipment market include

Dentsply Sirona

Bien-Air Medical Technologies

GC Corporation

Biolase Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M

Henry Schein Inc.

Aseptico Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

A-Dec Inc.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry

For instance, in May 2021, A-Dec Inc., a leading dental office furniture and equipment manufacturer, announced its collaboration with KaVo, a renowned manufacturer of dental equipment and instruments. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to bring betterment to dentistry worldwide by supporting dental professionals in innovative and advanced ways.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

More about Dental Equipment Market:

