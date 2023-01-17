Optimi Health Expands Functional Mushroom Sales Network With Additional Brokers, Distribution Agreements

Expansion to be headlined by Purity Life Health Products, Amazon, and Holt Renfrew

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), an end-to-end Canadian-based drug manufacturer and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, GMP grade psilocybin, synthetic psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, and high-quality functional mushrooms, is pleased to announce the expansion of its sales network in Canada. To further scale the sales and distribution of its Optimi Life line of functional mushroom formulations, the Company is at this time engaging a strong national broker network, an experienced distributor, and several additional online and brick-and-mortar retail locations across the country.



Optimi has selected M2 Brand Management, a firm focused on growing the retail presence of natural and organic wellness and personal care products, as its exclusive retail broker throughout Canada. M2’s experience building and scaling brands will enhance Optimi’s position in the natural and organic wellness space, expanding the operational scope of the company’s business and dramatically increasing the number of locations carrying Optimi products over the coming months and years.

In support of its planned retail expansion, Optimi Health is also pleased to announce an agreement for the distribution of its Optimi Life line of functional mushroom formulations with Purity Life Health Products. Purity Life is the largest distributor of natural, healthy living products across both natural and conventional retailers in Canada.



Further, the Company will expand its online distribution footprint by adding a store at Amazon.ca, providing additional reach and awareness-building opportunities for the Optimi brand. Optimi has partnered with OeP, a Seattle-based consulting service devoted to Amazon optimization, to assist both in its store development and on-going product, promotion, and inventory management.

Finally, Optimi Health is pleased to share that its Optimi Life formulations will be available at six Holt Renfrew retail locations across Canada, as well as listed in Holt Renfrew’s online store, by February of 2023. Holt Renfrew joins well.ca, Healthy Planet, Vitasave, Body Energy Club and Casa Del Sol as retail options for Optimi Life consumers across the country.

“The continued success and expansion of our Optimi Life line of functional mushroom products forms a core component of Optimi’s revenue strategy in 2023 and beyond,” said Optimi Health CEO Bill Ciprick.

“We look forward to working with the team at M2, along with all of our logistical and retail partners, to continue to supply high quality functional mushroom supplements that optimize health while enhancing body and mind performance to customers in Canada and beyond,” Ciprick concluded.

Optimi Health psychedelic products are still being investigated through a clinically validated development program for the purpose of applying for market authorization. The safety and efficacy of our psychedelic products has not been formally established.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is an end-to-end Canadian-based drug manufacturer and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of manufacturing pre-clinical to commercial scale Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and finished product, our two GMP facilities in Princeton, British Columbia have fully integrated quality management systems in place, which include regular facility audits and external qualifications of all raw material and component suppliers to ensure the highest level of compliance. The Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world.

