Paylocity Accelerates Delivery of Integrations with Third-Party Systems, Enabling Greater Use of Employee Data Across the Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its history of bringing the most modern technology innovations to the HR industry, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) today announced it has fully integrated Cloudsnap, a flexible, low-code solution for integrating disparate business applications, into Paylocity’s open and extensible platform. This has enabled Paylocity to rapidly accelerate its ability to develop new integrations, which adds more flexibility into the Paylocity platform and enables clients to create a single source of employee data that can be leveraged across their entire organization. Hundreds of integrations are already available on Paylocity’s Marketplace, and dozens more have recently been added to connect business data and applications for greater efficiencies and business agility.



These enhancements to Paylocity’s core platform add to several product innovations the company has introduced over the last few years—such as Premium Video , Learning Management , On Demand Payment , and Community—to enable better communication, connection, and collaboration to satisfy the needs of today’s modern workforce.

“Data is the lifeblood of any organization, and because employees touch all aspects of the business, connecting HR data across business-critical systems is key for better insights and decision making,” said Steve Beauchamp, Co-CEO of Paylocity. “We’ve built a complete platform with that goal in mind, and by improving our ability to quickly integrate with other systems, Paylocity offers its clients a single source of truth to connect business processes and enable smooth collaboration.”

Low-Code Integration Capabilities Offer Agility, Speed, and Scale

In 2022, Paylocity acquired Cloudsnap to accelerate its development of third-party integrations that power efficient data flow and business processes across the organization. Beyond connecting data between Paylocity and other business systems, these modern capabilities have broadened and simplified access to data to unlock innovative use cases such as:

Accelerating onboarding to Paylocity by automatically importing data from previous providers, enabling clients to get up and running on Paylocity faster and with less manual effort



to Paylocity by automatically importing data from previous providers, enabling clients to get up and running on Paylocity faster and with less manual effort Embedding third-party data and services directly within the Paylocity UI so employees can become more efficient by accessing more functionality and information in a single place instead of toggling between multiple systems

Flexible Platform Puts HR at the Center of the Business

Legacy HR systems aren’t designed to support end-to-end business processes or enable data to flow smoothly across systems. Instead, these closed systems inhibit sharing valuable HR data, even though it’s indispensable to other business systems across the enterprise. Fragmented processes and systems stand in the way of true digitization and streamlining of manual tasks—whether it’s in HR or any other department.

Paylocity’s modern architecture provides a single employee system of record to support the entire employee lifecycle, connecting HR data to other business solutions and services for better consistency and greater efficiency overall.

“We wanted a single source of truth and data integrity for all our employees, and using the new NetSuite integration built by Paylocity, our data now flows seamlessly across HR, Operations, Accounting, and Finance, as well as to third parties,” said Tyson Taylor, Financial Controller at CaseWorthy, a SaaS provider serving the non-profit industry. “Enabling HR, Finance, and other areas of the business to work together better has been an essential part of our transformation by saving time, eliminating errors caused by multiple input processes, and cutting down on redundant processes.”

For most organizations, their workforce is both their biggest asset and their biggest cost center, which means efficient sharing of accurate, real-time employee data is crucial for better decision-making and compliance. For example:

Across all industries, the ability to automatically sync employee and general ledger data helps HR and Finance teams work together better to improve compliance and automate more ERP processes. Paylocity’s most recent ERP integrations include Oracle NetSuite and Sage Intacct.



In industries such as retail, restaurant, and hospitality, integration of employee data with Point-of-Sale (POS) systems removes the need to manually enter data into two disconnected systems, improving efficiency and regulatory compliance. Paylocity’s most recent POS integrations include Square and Clover.

Organizations of all sizes need effective systems and processes to communicate, collaborate, and facilitate ease of decision making across the enterprise. HR teams are uniquely positioned to bridge those gaps, but they need modern HR technology that goes beyond streamlining HR processes to become a hub for the whole company. By accelerating their ability to integrate with mission-critical applications and processes, Paylocity enables a single employee system of record and capabilities that help HR teams unify people and processes across the organization around a common purpose to achieve better business outcomes.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

CONTACT:

Robin Rees

rrees@paylocity.com

206-293-2910



