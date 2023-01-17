NFL Partners With NGL Mitú to Grow Its Latino Fanbase

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Football League (NFL) and NGL mitú announced a partnership today to create and amplify original content that combines the passion of the NFL with NGL mitú's unparalleled reach and authenticity in the Latino community.

The NFL will create more than 20 pieces of custom NFL El Snap content, and mitú, which merged with NGL Collective earlier this year, will amplify the content across its social platforms, the number one digital destination for Latinos in America. The NFL has the largest Latino fanbase of any sport in the U.S., with more than 53% of fans under the age of 35. The league now combines forces with NGL's best-in-class ad network and mitú's industry-leading content destination to continue providing the Latino community with content made by and for them.

"The NFL/NGL mitú partnership signals and showcases the connection and intersection between football culture, Latino culture and pop culture," said Marissa Solis, NFL SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. "The influence of the Latino community on mainstream culture is the reason why we're taking custom curated NFL content born of our newly developed social platform NFL El Snap and leveraging mitú's large scale social footprint and content studio to bring NFL fans even closer to the game. With the power of mitú, our NFL Snap content will be placed at the heart of where bicultural NFL fans live on a daily basis."

NGL mitú will optimally position the game, its players and La Cultura deeper in the ever-growing Latino fanbase of the NFL. With its culture creators at mitú and its ability to amplify content over its culture-spreading ad network at NGL Collective, the company serves as a dual partner to the NFL. The first custom piece for NFL El Snap will be a 13-part social meme series leveraging the fandoms of fútbol and football stretching out to Super Bowl LVII. The second series is a five-part short-form video called, "Latinos Don't Do Basic Fandom," where mitú will source Latino super fans to create social features. Cementing its 360-degree approach, the partnership will also use the newly released "NFL | Por La Cultura Mixtape Vol. 1" - a curated list of 10 Latin music tracks developed in partnership with NEON16 that leverages modern Latin artists and sounds. The music will be used at the league and club levels throughout the season, enhancing in-game elements and marketing activations.

Joe Bernard, Chief Revenue Officer of NGL mitú said, "Over 75% of the NFL's social audience today is under the age of 35, and Latinos are the most engaged among them, so it makes sense that we would partner with them to connect our unparalleled audience network and mitú's reach as the top digital U.S. Latino community. This partnership is a demonstration of the combined power of NGL Collective and mitú from our merger earlier this year and a validation of our pre-eminent market position for partners nationwide. The NFL's partnership is a case study in how to reach Latino fans with authenticity and credibility, amplifying the power and excitement of American Football."

NGL mitú

The recently merged companies of NGL Collective and mitú are together the leading U.S. Latin media and entertainment company. Combined, they connect advertisers with the Latin audience in-language, in-culture and in-context, produce hundreds of pieces of original content, and have the largest consumer-facing digital footprint for Latinos in America. NGL and mitú are dedicated to authentic, credible reach and messaging for the New Generation Latin majority driving growth in America. No company knows that community better, or speaks to them more authentically, or has as large a reach as the combined companies of NGL and mitú. Our end-to-end offerings span ad networks, social media, content studios, and business solutions. www.nglcollective.com

