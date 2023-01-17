Year in Review: East/West Manufacturing Enterprises Announces Record Growth and Achievements in 2022

Annual Revenue Growth Over 50% the Last Two Years, New Facility, New Certifications, New Equipment

/EIN News/ -- ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East/West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), a leading electronics contract manufacturer, today announced that it has achieved record annual revenue growth significantly higher than the broader industry for the last two years in a row. In 2021 and 2022, East/West grew revenue over 50% annually. Several new and existing customers, along with customer project size, contributed to the record growth.

Additional 2022 achievements include:

Built and completed the move into a new 43,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility in Round Rock, Texas

Added a new Hanwha Pick-and-Place SMT line with a placement speed of approximately 100,000 Components-Per-Hour (CPH)

Added Pemtron 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) capability

Renewed Quality Certifications for ISO-13485 Medical Devices and AS-9100 Aerospace and Defense

Renewed IPC-A-610 Certified Trainer and Application Specialist Certifications

Added over 20 employees to service our growing customer base

More recently in 2023, East/West has been named by the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for the "Newcomer of the Year" Award. The Newcomer of the Year is awarded to a company that is new to the Round Rock community and is a model for demonstrating a positive impact for Round Rock's business community.

"The team has done an amazing job of maintaining high quality and executing with efficiency, and these results are a testament to their hard work," said Andy Salo, CEO of East/West Manufacturing Enterprises. "We are excited to have added more large name brand customers to our already strong customer base. Our growth would not be possible without our outstanding customers and the attention to detail of our employees."

About East/West Manufacturing Enterprises

East/West provides industry-leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) including Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly and optimized supply chain solutions for companies in a wide range of industries such as industrial and commercial OEMs, medical, automotive, and military-related device manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Round Rock Texas, after building a new 43,000-square-foot production facility and relocating from Austin in 2021. East/West's employees are IPC certified and have an average industry tenure of over 15 years. Facilities are certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and AS9100D:2016, and the company is ITAR registered. Please visit www.ewme.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Richard Tsukano

VP of Business Development

rtsukano@ewme.com

512-258-2303



Related Images











Image 1: East West Manufacturing Production Facility

















Image 2: SMT lines for PCB Assembly

















Image 3: SMT line programming









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment