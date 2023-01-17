Avalon GloboCare Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent for Multiple Novel QTY-Code Modified Cytokine and Chemokine Protein Receptor Molecules

Patent Jointly Filed with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a leading global developer of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics and laboratory testing provider, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,555,060, titled “QTY Fc Fusion Water Soluble Receptor Proteins.” The issued claims cover the composition of matter and methodology for multiple novel QTY-code modified cytokine and chemokine protein receptor molecules. The patent was jointly filed with Dr. Shuguang Zhang of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).



The “QTY Code,” is a breakthrough technology that can turn difficult to work with water-insoluble transmembrane receptor proteins into water-soluble proteins, greatly enhancing the solubility of designer peptides and proteins, therefore expanding the repertoire of selected therapeutic targets against cancers and other diseases.

“We are pleased to be granted this key patent by the USPTO which expands our intellectual property portfolio,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “We have jointly filed 16 patent applications, co-invented with key strategic partners, including a top-5 U.S. university, a leading education and research center in Europe, as well as a premier multi-national developer of cellular therapies in the field of oncology, and this issuance further enhances our position as a leader in immuno-oncology and cellular medicines.”

“The QTY code protein design platform, which was developed together with Professor Shuguang Zhang’s laboratory at MIT, can turn water-insoluble proteins that normally reside within cellular membranes—and that can be difficult to work within the laboratory—into water-soluble proteins that can be potentially used in many clinical applications. The resulting soluble, antibody-like cytokine/chemokine decoy receptors derived using the QTY protein design, have many potential applications including mitigation of the “cytokine storm” associated with COVID-19 and cellular immunotherapy delivery, as well as broadening the range of therapeutic targets addressable by CAR T-cell therapies,” concluded Dr. Jin.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

