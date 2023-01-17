Frequence Welcomes Mike Smith as VP of Sales

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today that Mike Smith has joined the company as VP of Sales. Smith will be responsible for driving business development and industry-wide adoption of Frequence’s best-in-class technology platform.



Mike Smith joins Frequence on the heels of a banner year for the company, which included winning the Digiday Technology Award for Best Sales Automation Platform and the Martech Breakthrough Award for Best Sales Proposal Software. In his new role, Smith will oversee revenue growth at Frequence while leading and growing the existing sales team.

“Frequence’s sales and operations automation technology is invaluable for local-market media companies that need to leverage every possible efficiency in a changing media environment,” Smith said. “I can’t envision a better company to be joining at this particular moment in the industry.”

Smith joins Frequence following two years as Head of Ad Sales, U.S., for Sportradar, where he led North American efforts in bringing to market an omni-channel digital agency tailored to the needs of sportsbooks, teams and leagues. Earlier, he spent eight years at Centro, where he eventually served as National Director of Sales, Publisher Solutions.

“Mike’s joining Frequence at a time of rapid growth for our company and industry,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “His track record of strong relationships coupled with bottom-line business results are exactly what our company is looking for as we anticipate accelerating demand in 2023.”

