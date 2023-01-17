Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,148 in the last 365 days.

Frequence Welcomes Mike Smith as VP of Sales

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today that Mike Smith has joined the company as VP of Sales. Smith will be responsible for driving business development and industry-wide adoption of Frequence’s best-in-class technology platform.

Mike Smith joins Frequence on the heels of a banner year for the company, which included winning the Digiday Technology Award for Best Sales Automation Platform and the Martech Breakthrough Award for Best Sales Proposal Software. In his new role, Smith will oversee revenue growth at Frequence while leading and growing the existing sales team.

“Frequence’s sales and operations automation technology is invaluable for local-market media companies that need to leverage every possible efficiency in a changing media environment,” Smith said. “I can’t envision a better company to be joining at this particular moment in the industry.”

Smith joins Frequence following two years as Head of Ad Sales, U.S., for Sportradar, where he led North American efforts in bringing to market an omni-channel digital agency tailored to the needs of sportsbooks, teams and leagues. Earlier, he spent eight years at Centro, where he eventually served as National Director of Sales, Publisher Solutions.

“Mike’s joining Frequence at a time of rapid growth for our company and industry,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “His track record of strong relationships coupled with bottom-line business results are exactly what our company is looking for as we anticipate accelerating demand in 2023.”

About Frequence
Frequence is the Future of Media - the only end-to-end platform for media companies to grow and automate their advertising sales and operations while integrating owned and operated media . Through its full-stack proposal, workflow and campaign-management software, Frequence drives revenue with best-in-class tools to sell, optimize and report omnichannel advertising campaigns.

Media Contact:
Hugh S. Moore
Broadsheet Communications for Frequence
hugh@broadsheetcomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Frequence Welcomes Mike Smith as VP of Sales

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.