Taiwan brand “Mr. Wish” continues to Expand and Amaze the U.S. with the fruit tea
EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to microchips, “Pearl Milk Tea” has become another product that represents Taiwan, becoming the best product to hit the U.S market. According to PR Newswire on January 20, 2022, North America will account for nearly half of the global bubble tea market in 2022, and will become the largest market by 2027. And with the rise of nutrition awareness, consumers are switching to healthier and natural products which Mr. Wish is targeting at. Mr. Wish’s fruit teas made a breakthrough in Taiwan with its creative fresh fruit tea drinks, and has nearly 100 branches in Taiwan. Jacky Lu, who has brought Mr. Wish to the U.S. in 2015 said, “The reason why American consumers like to drink Mr. Wish is that our products are mainly healthy and natural, and we provide customers the freshest and most delicious fruit teas and smoothies. The best-selling Mr. Wish product in the U.S. is our Mango Smoothies which made with 100% fresh mango”.
Jacky, the USA representative of Mr. Wish, opened his first store in Philadelphia, PA on the East Coast, and has been focusing on the local market by serving the finest fresh fruit teas which was very bold and innovative compared to the traditional powdery products back then. Now he has expanded Mr. Wish to eight different states including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, Texas, Minnesota, and California. His goal is to expand Mr. Wish to more than 200 shops in the U.S. within three years. With the resources of Mr. Wish USA, Mr. Wish will also expand to other neighboring countries such as Canada and South America. Whether its bubble tea or fruit tea, the pride of Taiwanese Bubble Tea is changing American markets and the business opportunities are unlimited.
For more information visit their website: https://www.mrwishusa.com/
Jacky Lu
