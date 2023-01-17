Cable Glands Market Size, Growth 2023 Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Forecast to 2030

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cable Glands Industry

The cable glands market refers to the various types of cable glands used to provide a seal and mechanical retention for electrical cables in various industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and construction. Cable glands are used to protect electrical equipment from dust, water, and other environmental hazards.

The global cable glands market size was valued at US$ 1,648.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The market for cable glands is driven by the increasing demand for safe and reliable electrical systems in various industries. The growing adoption of automation and digitalization, and the need for improved safety and compliance are also driving the market.

There are several players in the cable glands market, including ABB, Eaton, and Emerson. These companies offer a range of products such as metallic cable glands, non-metallic cable glands, and explosion-proof cable glands.

The market for cable glands is expected to grow in the coming years as the demand for safe and reliable electrical systems in various industries continues to increase. The growing adoption of automation and digitalization, and the need for improved safety and compliance are also expected to drive the market.

◘ TE Connectivity

◘ Amphenol Corporation

◘ Warom Technology Incorporated

◘ Bartec Group

◘ Quanguan Electric

◘ CMP Products Limited

◘ R.Stahl Ag

◘ Eaton Group - (Cooper Crouse-Hinds Electric Company)

◘ Jacob Gmbh

◘ ABB Ltd.

◘ Hubbell Incorporated

◘ Cortem SpA

◘ Elsewedy Electric

◘ Emerson Industrial Automation

Drivers & Trends

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cable Glands Market, By Type

Non-hazardous Area Cable Glands

Hazardous Area Cable Glands

Global Cable Glands Market, By Cable Type

Armored Cable Glands

Unarmored Cable Glands

Global Cable Glands Market, By Material Type

Brass

Aluminum

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Other Material Types

Global Cable Glands Market, By End-User Industry

Aerospace

Construction

Manufacturing And Processing

Oil and Gas

Power and Utilities

Other End-user Industries (Marine, Mining, Chemicals)

Regional Outlook:

Each factor based on geographies and other parts is shown in the report on the global Cable Glands market. The aspects that are affecting the request globally are described in this report. The United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and many more nations are taken into account in the report. In North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other places, the request has seen exceptional growth.



Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cable Glands Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cable Glands Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cable Glands Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cable Glands Market, by Verticles, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Cable Glands Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Cable Glands Market Dynamics

3.1. Cable Glands Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Cable Glands Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Cable Glands Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cable Glands Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cable Glands Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cable Glands Market, Sub Segment Analysis



6. Global Cable Glands Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cable Glands Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cable Glands Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cable Glands Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others



7. Global Cable Glands Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cable Glands Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cable Glands Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cable Glands Market, Sub Segment Analysis



8. Global Cable Glands Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Cable Glands Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Cable Glands Market

8.3. Europe Cable Glands Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Cable Glands Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Cable Glands Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Cable Glands Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments



10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

.....

