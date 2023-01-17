Submit Release
MDC offers free class in making candles and heel balm from deer tallow

Clinton, Mo. – Native Americans and pioneers utilized deer tallow for home comforts, and modern hunters can, too. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer free classes in Clinton and Warsaw on how to use tallow from harvested deer to make candles and heel balm.

The tallow used for candles and balm comes from the hard, waxy fat found from around the back and the kidneys, said Ginger Miller, MDC conservation educator. Participants can bring tallow they saved from deer they harvested. MDC will also provide tallow to demonstrate techniques. Wearing old clothes, rubber gloves, and a washable apron are advised. Participants will take home finished samples of heel balm, a candle, and a fire starter.

These classes are open to all ages. Registration is required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. For more information, contact Ginger Miller at 660-885-8179 or Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.

