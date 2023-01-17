Submit Release
MDC invites the public to dive into nature through reading at “Into the Words” at Runge Nature Center Feb. 4

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites readers and nature fanatics to “Into the Words”, a book discussion series. The first session of this series will be held Feb. 4 at Runge Nature Center from 10a.m until 12p.m.

Participants will be encouraged to share about a nature-themed book they enjoyed during this first session for an informal “show and tell” discussion. If there is enough interest, “Into the Words” will become a bi-monthly book discussion group.

This event is free to the public and open to those 16 and older. Coffee and tea will be provided, and registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fe. Questions about this event can be sent to the instructor Sarah Easton at sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov.

