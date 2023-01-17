Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas next month in Dallas
The aero engine community will gather February 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas
The response from our inaugural Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas last year in Miami was tremendous, and we are excited to bring this event to Dallas.”NEW YORK, NY, US, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas and
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events, Aviation Week Network
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas Will be Held in Dallas, February 7-9
The aero engine community will gather in Dallas for Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas co-located with Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas (ELTF), February 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The events are part of Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines series with annual conferences in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas.
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance has a 20+ year history in Europe of bringing together a focused group of lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, consultancies and financiers to discuss the complexities of the engine leasing market, and it was introduced to the Americas last year with great success. Aero-Engines Americas, happening February 8-9, is the largest event exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the engine community. The combined three-day event will bring together more than 700 representatives from airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers, financiers and consultancies.
The agenda will feature an Airline Keynote Address by Mike Miner, VP of Technical Services for American Airlines, with additional speakers from United Airlines, Southwest, Sun Country Airlines, TAP Portugal, and the leading engine suppliers. A full agenda can be found here. The Premium Sponsors for Aero-Engines Americas are Aeroxchange, ELFC, Lockheed Martin, Ramco, SES Ltd., Standard Aero, and Willis Lease Finance Corporation. The Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Partner sponsors are Aero Capital Solutions, ELFC, and Magellan Aviation.
“The response from our inaugural Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas last year in Miami was tremendous, and we are excited to bring this event to Dallas,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Aero Engines Americas is the best-known event for those involved in the aviation and aerospace engine sector with unmatched networking opportunities, intelligence gathering, and business leads.”
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
