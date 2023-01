XCPCNL Business Services Announces Board Resolution Approving Shareholder Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, today announces a board resolution approving a stock dividend for shareholders.

The board resolves that the Company is issuing to current shareholders a stock dividend of 20% class Common Shares, in the authorized capital stock of XCPCNL Business Service Corporation for shareholders of record on January 23, 2023, to be issued on or about February 15, 2023.

“We are now shifting our focus on driving revenue, rebuilding shareholder confidence and investing in projects that offer long term sustainability. As we start this journey in 2023, we want to ensure that we show appreciation for our shareholders by providing this 20% share dividend. In the future, we hope this will be cash, but for now this will hopefully show that we are decided to rebuild our base and driving future value,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm.

