Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,101 in the last 365 days.

SurgePays to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Live video webcast on Thursday, January 19th at 4:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced that Brian Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays, will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (www.surgepays.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Investor Relations
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
SURG@mzgroup.us 
561 489 5315


Primary Logo

You just read:

SurgePays to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.