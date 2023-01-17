Atlis Motor Vehicles Challenges Biden-Harris Admin’s Blueprint to Decarbonize America’s Transportation Sector: More Support Needed for Those in Rural Communities

/EIN News/ -- MESA, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (Nasdaq: AMV), a vertically integrated electric vehicle technology ecosystem company, and the first battery manufacturer to be fully owned and operated in the US, today released the following statement after the Biden-Harris administration issued the first-ever U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, developed by the US departments of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and the Environmental Protection Agency outlining plans to decarbonize transportation nationwide.



Mark Hanchett, Atlis Motor Vehicles’ Founder and CEO, said:

“After reviewing the Blueprint, we believe investments in alternative fuels and hydrogen should be minimized, and more focus should be placed on proven technologies with tremendous growth potential. Additional resources should be concentrated toward funding companies in industries focused on the development of cleaner heavy equipment, especially for those in rural communities across America. The team at Atlis Motor Vehicles would be happy to discuss such innovative recommendations with officials, as Atlis is committed to increasing the nation’s energy security, improving public health, and advancing the administration’s clean transportation agenda.”

“The Government plays an important role in fostering environments in which businesses may thrive and develop cutting-edge solutions to push our nation forward in its quest to decarbonize and become energy independent. Hopefully, this blueprint will successfully drive attention and resources towards the advancement of new technology, though I believe this effort should be led from the private sector.”

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles (Nasdaq: AMV) is a startup EV ecosystem technology company developing products that will power work and the first battery manufacturer to be fully owned and operated in the US. Building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries, Atlis intends to meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles by developing battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric work vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

