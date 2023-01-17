Submit Release
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, TX, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release fourth quarter and annual 2022 results on February 14, 2023 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 15, 2023 to discuss the fourth quarter results.  

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId7bb63a06a2246038d691f84bbfe8331. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/trvtnedj.

A replay of the fourth quarter 2022 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 15, 2023. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/trvtnedj.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.


Ron Mills
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834
rmills@comstockresources.com

