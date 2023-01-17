Submit Release
US Nuclear Showcasing Newest Air Quality Monitors at IAQA Conference in Austin, Texas

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Air quality is of urgent concern these days due to dangers from infectious diseases and unhealthy contaminants in the air to greenhouse gases affecting our climate, and there is a fast-growing demand for air monitoring products.  US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is a leading manufacturer in this industry, offering a wide range of air monitoring products for measuring radiological (air particulates, radon), biological, and chemical contaminants and dangers such as PFAS, fentanyl, explosives, CO2, and methane.

The ‘Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market’ is predicted to be worth $5.9 billion by 2026.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, US Nuclear has halted their trade-show based sales program to keep their employees safe.  However, US Nuclear is now excited to announce they are back and will be exhibiting at the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) on February 19-22 in Austin, Texas.  While the pandemic waylaid US Nuclear’s trade show plans, they are happy to be back meeting customers, resellers, and investors in person. 

Some of the most exciting air quality products US Nuclear has to offer include:

Unitect: State of the art universal detector for airborne hazards including radiological (alpha, beta, gamma, tritium, and radon), chemical, and biological contaminants all in one real-time, continuous air monitoring system

RandFan: Ultra-fast and sensitive continuous radon air monitor, includes a relay to activate radon mitigation fans when radon concentration exceeds the alarm set-point in order to prevent harmful exposure

DroneRAD: High-performance drone with extended battery life and payload capacity, integrates multitude of different payloads for measuring chemical, biological, and radiological contaminants in the air 

US Nuclear also offers portable, fixed, and drone-mounted sensors to detect biohazards, nerve agents, explosives, PFAS contamination, fentanyl, greenhouse gases, and more. 

The IAQA conference will be held February 19-22, 2023 at the Austin Marriot in Austin, Texas and brings together companies, contractors, consultants, and professionals across the air quality industry. 

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:
US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com
http://usnuclearcorp.com
http://tech-associates.com
http://overhoff.com



