Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,007 in the last 365 days.

Inside the Laser: The MeDioStar® Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, the leading distributor of advanced laser technology for hair removal, tattoo removal, and other dermatological procedures, is hosting an exclusive webinar, “Inside the Laser: The MeDioStar®,” on January 18th at noon central.

The Asclepion MeDioStar®, backed by Astanza, is a powerful diode hair removal laser featuring the largest treatment spot size on the market with its extra-large handpiece at 10 cm2. This advanced hair removal laser device is revolutionizing aesthetic practices thanks to its intuitive design and leading advancements in hair removal machine technology. 

Led by Astanza’s biomedical engineers and business development managers, this webinar will guide practitioners and entrepreneurs through each aspect of the MeDioStar® laser. Learn the ins and outs of diode laser technology, procedural capabilities, product features, and how to maximize profitability with the most effective hair removal laser by tuning into the webinar “Inside the Laser: The MeDioStar®.”

Unlike other hair removal lasers, diode lasers incorporate skin cooling throughout each treatment step, protecting the skin’s surface and reducing the risk of potential thermal injury. The MeDioStar®’s handpieces are equipped with silver Monolith 360° applicator tips that cool the skin immediately before, during, and after treatment, creating the most comfortable treatment for patients.

The MeDioStar® is safe for all skin types – even newly tanned skin – due to the high-frequency, low-fluence pulses it generates. Producing two wavelengths that target the deepest follicles to prevent further growth, the MeDioStar®’s 810 nm and 940 nm wavelengths deliver impressive, long-lasting laser hair removal results.

Below is an outline of topics discussed during the webinar:

  • What is the Asclepion MeDioStar®?
  • How does diode technology work?
  • Which treatments can the MeDioStar® perform?
  • Does the laser include different handpieces?
  • What additional handpieces or parts are available?
  • What’s the profitability of the MeDioStar®?
  • How can I purchase a MeDioStar®?


A LIVE Q&A session will be available for those who tune into the webinar on January 18th, 2023, at noon central. If interested viewers cannot watch the live version, they’re encouraged to register anyway to receive a recording of the webinar afterward. Astanza is dedicated to providing the best laser technology, service, training, and business and marketing support to aesthetic laser business owners every step of the way.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to learn how the MeDioStar® can increase client satisfaction and maximize profits. Register now! Contact our team of experts today if you have any questions or are curious about all of Astanza’s offerings.

About Astanza Laser
Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.




Primary Logo

    
    
    

      
You just read:

      
Inside the Laser: The MeDioStar® Webinar

      
      
      

        Distribution channels:
        Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR
      

      

        

        EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
      

    

  

  


        

      

      
      
      
    

    

      


  We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use.
  Learn more
  


      

      



  

    

  

    

      

        
        
          

            
          

          

            MEET OUR APP
            

            FOR iOS + ANDROID
          

        
      

    

  

  

    

      

        
        
        

          

            Don’t miss any breaking news!
          

          
Get the EIN Presswire App

          

            Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.