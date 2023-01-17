Christine Valmy Announces Expanded Leadership Team

Recent Hires Heading Finance, Manufacturing, and Human Resources Position the Organization for Growth

/EIN News/ -- PINE BROOK, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christine Valmy Inc. (“CV”), creator of clean skin care products for personal and professional care and owner of beauty education facilities in New York and New Jersey, is proud to announce Robert Olich as Chief Financial Officer, Steve Earl as Head of Manufacturing & Operations, and Vicky Nimmolrat as Director of Human Resources & Compliance. These positions are pivotal for the continued success of this nearly 60-year-old business, and they reflect the organization’s substantive efforts to design an operation primed to gain market share in the cosmetics space.



Mr. Olich brings more than two decades of expertise in financial and corporate control, including extensive, cross-disciplinary experience in systematizing budgeting and financial reporting for organizations such as Marino/WARE, Legrand, and RAME-HART, Inc. He is also a licensed CPA with a proven record of success in restructuring and optimizing accounting processes. Mr. Olich is responsible for directing CV’s financial activities across all business lines, reforming cash flow management procedures, and leading a growing accounting department.

Before joining CV, Mr. Earl was a plant leader for cosmetics manufacturing giants such as L’Oreal, Intercos, and Tokiwa Cosmetics. Mr. Earl is applying his deep production experience to streamline processes and increase efficiencies throughout the products division, as well as oversee all teams in the laboratory, factory, and warehouse. Mr. Earl’s expertise in optimizing all functions across product development, generation, filling, packing, and shipping will be key to maintaining operations in house throughout each step in the manufacturing process while significantly increasing production volume.

Ms. Nimmolrat came to CV from Rana USA Inc., where she was Director of Human Resource - Payroll. She brings valuable experience strengthening employee relations and increasing retention to enhance company culture. Her extensive background across all workforce-related disciplines at small, mid-sized, and large corporations, as well as her aptitude for creating positive and inclusive work environments, will be paramount as the business scales. Ms. Nimmolrat will play an essential role in developing organizational structure, recruiting and onboarding top-quality candidates, and managing benefits programs.

“I have worked at this company in one form or another for my entire life, and I’ve seen it through many transitions,” said Marina Valmy, Christine Valmy President and the founder’s daughter. “I can honestly say that we are in the midst of its biggest transformation ever. The addition of Robert, Steve, and Vicky in these crucial roles represents some of the most exciting aspects of this consequential change, much of which has yet to be made public. They are the perfect people to help us steer this ship, and we are thrilled to have them as part of the CV Family during this exciting time. I couldn’t be more optimistic for the future!”

