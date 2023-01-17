Data Center Accelerator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Overview, Growth and Challenges, Forecast to 2028

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Accelerator Industry

The data center accelerator market refers to the various technologies and solutions used to improve the performance and efficiency of data centers. These solutions include hardware and software-based technologies such as field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and graphics processing units (GPUs) that accelerate data processing and analytics.

The global data center accelerator market size was valued at USD 33541.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The market for data center accelerators is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing and the growing need for data-driven insights and decision-making. The rise of big data and the trend towards digitalization are also driving the market.

There are several players in the data center accelerator market, including Intel, Xilinx, and NVIDIA. These companies offer a range of products such as FPGAs, ASICs, and GPUs.

The market for data center accelerators is expected to grow in the coming years as the demand for high-performance computing and data-driven insights continues to increase. The rise of big data and the trend towards digitalization are also expected to drive the market.

The Data Center Accelerator Market report provides a detailed analysis of global request size, indigenous and country- position request size, segmentation request growth, request share, competitive Landscape, deals analysis, impact of domestic and global request players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, openings analysis, strategic request growth analysis, product launches, area business expanding, and technological inventions.

A wide list of players was considered in the survey; including a mixed bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes;

◘ Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

◘ Intel Corporation

◘ Cisco Systems Inc.

◘ NVIDIA Corporation

◘ IBM Corporation

◘ Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

◘ Dell Technologies Inc.

◘ Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

◘ NEC Corporation

◘ Xilinx Inc.

Drivers & Trends

The Data Center Accelerator Market estimations were deduced through thorough exploration and hypotheticals grounded on being motorists and trends. As a consequence, the exploration study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the request, including operations, geek analysis, unborn eventuality, new developments, and more. Several implicit growth factors and troubles are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total assiduity.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Processor Type:

CPU

GPU

FPGA

ASIC

By Application:

High Performance Computing Accelerator

Artificial Intelligence

Other Applications

Regional Outlook:

The request is analysed grounded on its worldwide presence in countries similar as North America( United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe( Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia- Pacific( China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the request relinquishment of Data Center Accelerator. Due to increased Data Center Accelerator Market expenditures, Asia- Pacific will lead the Data Center Accelerator Market. likewise, favourable government programs in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the assiduity forward.

Report Includes:

An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Data Center Accelerator.

Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

The worldwide Data Center Accelerator market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Data Center Accelerator type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

Highlights of the industry's market potential for Data Center Accelerator, emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Data Center Accelerator specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

Review of patents granted for Data Center Accelerator Market, and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

