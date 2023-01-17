Still More Choice: Two New Hybrid Cables From Igus Suitable For Bosch Rexroth And Siemens
Still More Choice: Two New Hybrid Cables From Igus Suitable For Bosch Rexroth And SiemensSTAMFORD, CT, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy and data transmission bundled in one cable. Hybrid technology is gaining acceptance among more and more drive manufacturers. Given this ongoing trend, igus® is expanding its chainflex® cable portfolio with two new hybrid cables. The first is the CF280.UL.H401 with PUR jacket suitable for the modular drive system ctrlX DRIVE from Bosch Rexroth for synchronous servo motors of the MS2N series. The other is the proven hybrid cable for Siemens SINAMICS S210 drives, now with PVC outer jacket.
Hybrid technology has been one of the biggest trends in the cable industry in recent years, which igus has also embraced. With over 30 different types, igus has the largest portfolio of continuous flexing cables, which consists of two series: CF280.UL with PUR outer jacket and CF220.UL with PVC outer jacket.
igus relies on two different jacket materials so that the right one can be selected individually for various applications and external conditions. For example, the jacket made of oil-resistant PVC is the ideal partner for use in the energy chain due to its high abrasion resistance when it comes to high cycle numbers in dry areas - for example, in woodworking machines. PVC is designed for ambient temperatures of +5°C to +70°C.
PUR, on the other hand, has an exceptionally high notch and oil resistance. This makes the halogen-free PUR cables suitable for use in the energy chain, especially with very high oil loads, for example, in machine tools. In addition, it works reliably in an extended temperature range from -25°C to +80°C. The chainflex cables are available from stock, sold by the meter, as harnessed products, and are designed to match the well-known manufacturer standards.
"To be able to offer our customers more and more solutions for the drive systems of a wide range of manufacturers, we are continuously expanding our cable range. That is why we are now offering two new hybrid cables suitable for Bosch Rexroth and Siemens," explains Rainer Rössel, Head of Business Unit chainflex Cables at igus.
More solutions for different areas of application
With the PUR hybrid cable CF280.UL.H401 for synchronous servo motors of the MS2N series, igus is adding a product for the modular drive system ctrlX DRIVE from Bosch Rexroth to its portfolio. The new cable is suitable for applications with a bend factor of up to 15xd. It can be used in a wide range of industries - from machine tools and material handling to the automotive industry. Additionally, igus now offers its hybrid cable as CF220.UL.H304 with PVC outer jacket to match Siemens SINAMICS S210 drives.
"Our customers can now also use the proven hybrid cable with a 15.3% more cost-effective PVC jacket for applications in dry environments. This additionally reduces costs in the hybrid cable segment, giving customers a choice between two technically identical cables with different jacket qualities, depending on the area of application," says Rainer Rössel. "This allows us to implement even more diversity and offer our customers additional individual solutions for their applications."
Using chainflex cables, users save around 40% installation space in the energy chain and 43% material weight compared to opting for separate servo and measuring system cables. The fact that the system needs to drive less weight also means less energy is required.
Tested with millions of cycles for guaranteed fail-safe performance
The highly flexible cables are specifically designed for moving applications and ensure a long service life even with high dynamics. Each cable is specially adapted to the respective motor type. Like all igus chainflex cables, the new hybrid cables have also been tested under actual conditions with millions of cycles.
Based on the test results collected in the 3,800-square-metre in-house laboratory, the cable specialist can make a service life statement for its cables. This data also flows into an online tool, with the help of which customers can calculate the service life of their cable easily and in the shortest possible time.
As the only manufacturer on the market, igus offers a guarantee of up to 36 months on its entire cable range. This gives customers additional security for planning their application.
Learn more about igus hybrid cables for drive technology here: https://www.igus.com/info/hybrid-cables.
Michael Rielly
igus
+1 800-521-2747
mrielly@igus.net