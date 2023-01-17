PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE 2023 OCALA EQUINE CONFERENCE IN OCALA, FLORIDA

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals today announced it will be exhibiting at the 2023 FAEP Ocala Equine Conference from January 21st to January 22nd, 2023 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, FL.



“We are looking forward to networking with the experts and leaders in the equine industry and develop relationships that will help drive forward our innovative veterinary medical device for the treatment of osteoarthritis, Spryng™, with OsteoCushion™ Technology” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Spryng is an injectable veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized extracellular matrix particles, which are derived from natural components, including collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to augment and/or reinforce missing and damaged cartilage, as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help address tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to manage lameness and joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, for companion animals in a simple in-clinic administration.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

Conference Details:

2023 Ocala Equine Conference

Booth #: 15

Dates:

Saturday, January 21, 2023 9:40am – 5:40pm

Sunday, January 22, 2023 9:40am – 1:10pm

Location: World Equestrian Center, Exposition Center 1

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products at various stages of development and/or commercialization for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

