Farmer Focus Expands its Award-Winning Pre-Seasoned, Organic Chicken Line with Three New Flavors

/EIN News/ -- HARRISONBURG, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Farmer Focus , the only 100% USDA organic and Humane Certified® chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, announced the expansion of its pre-seasoned chicken line to include three new SKUs: Honey Jalapeño Chicken Party Wings; Black Garlic and Ginger Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs; and Caribbean Jerk Seasoned ​​Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast. Just in time for the Big Game, these new flavors join Farmer Focus's existing award-winning pre-seasoned gluten-free line, which contains low to no sugar, and offers globally inspired flavors developed for home cooks' discerning tastes and demands. Additionally, the Farmer Focus pre-seasoned line, launched in stores in March 2022, won the Progressive Grocer 2022 Editor's Pick Awards.



"Building on the success of the original Farmer Focus pre-seasoned organic chicken line, our three new flavor profiles provide retailers more variety to offer consumers who are seeking inflation-friendly, restaurant-quality meal options that are easy to make at home," said Kathryn Tuttle, Chief Commercial Officer at Farmer Focus. "The expansion of the Farmer Focus pre-seasoned chicken line helps retail partners drive incrementality while addressing this shift in consumer preferences."

Research shows that consumers are spending more time cooking at home but less time actually cooking. In fact, 94% of consumers plan to maintain or increase the number of meals they eat at home over the next year. Yet, 80% of consumers prioritize quick, easy-to-prep, and easy-to-cook meal solutions. As more people continue to shift to cooking at home, 87% of consumers are buying more or the same amount of fresh chicken, largely because of its inherent health benefits, versatility, and economic value.*

The Farmer Focus pre-seasoned chicken line addresses these critical consumer trends with flavors inspired by some of the world's great culinary traditions. The new flavor profiles include:

The perfect balance of spicy and sweet, the Honey Jalapeño Chicken Party Wings elevate any home cook's meal, whether on the grill or broiled in the oven. Black Garlic and Ginger Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs: The earthiness of black garlic matches perfectly with a fresh burst of ginger to deliver a chicken thigh dish like no other. This product is an allergen-free Teriyaki alternative for all.

The earthiness of black garlic matches perfectly with a fresh burst of ginger to deliver a chicken thigh dish like no other. This product is an allergen-free Teriyaki alternative for all. Caribbean Jerk Seasoned ​​Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast: This recipe blends spicy chili peppers with cinnamon and thyme to provide an organic, allergen-free, and easy-to-cook dish that will turn any meal into a vacation.

These globally-inspired new and exciting flavors join Farmer Focus' existing award-winning, pre-seasoned lineup of Zesty Peruvian Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast (2022 NEXTY Award finalist); Savory Chophouse Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs; Rich Red Curry Bone-in Skin-on Chicken Thighs (2021 NEXTY Award winner); Toasted Lager Half Chicken (2021 NEXTY Award winner); and Lemon and Cracked Pepper Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast.

"Whether you are trying to get dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes, hosting an elegant dinner party, or prepping our Honey Jalapeño Chicken Party Wings for a Big Game crowd, the new flavors make it easy to wow friends and family," said Sean McLendon, Farmer Focus Head of Research and Development and a James Beard-nominated chef. "From spice to smoke, black garlic to chilis, consumers can enjoy the same trending flavors and ingredients that are inspiring top chefs and restaurants."

This news is just the most recent indication of Farmer Focus' growth, category leadership, and commitment to building an innovative, mission-driven organic brand. Additional milestones in 2022 include:

Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest-growing organic chicken brand in grocery stores in 2022 and the #2 organic chicken brand.*

Farmer Focus recently expanded to Acme grocery stores across the mid - Atlantic is now distributed in over 4,000 stores.

Farmer Focus expanded its family of farmers by 20% in 2022. Farmer Focus has 78 family farmers, with over 130 more on the waiting list.

The company was recognized by the White House in January 2022, when CEO Corwin Heatwole was invited to join President Biden at a roundtable to discuss competition in the meat industry. During this conversation, he advocated for independent farmers and explained how Farmer Focus is creating a new and equitable business model for the poultry industry.

Farmer Focus received multiple industry and innovation awards in 2022, including- Fast Company World-Changing Ideas, which focuses on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. Three Progressive Grocer awards: The 2022 Next Gen Award, which recognized Corwin Heatwole as an industry leader of tomorrow; the 2022 Top Women in Grocery Award, which recognized Kathryn Tuttle's leadership; and the 2022 Editor's Pick Awards, which recognized the Farmer Focus pre-seasoned chicken product line.



*All data references organic chicken brands in grocery stores ending 1.1.2023 as indicated by IRI data.

About Farmer Focus

Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% USDA organic and Humane Certified® chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Safeway, and more. Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% USDA organic, and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet, and animals.

