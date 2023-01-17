Qorvo® Recognized with HONOR’s 2022 Golden Supplier Award

Award Cites Excellence in Performance and Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced that global technology brand HONOR has presented the company with its 2022 Golden Supplier Award for performance and technology collaboration. The award was presented to Bob Bruggeworth, president and chief executive officer of Qorvo, on December 8, 2022, at Qorvo’s office in San Jose, California.



Qorvo has been a key strategic supplier since HONOR was established in 2020, supporting its efforts to become one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In 2022, HONOR ramped multiple 5G smartphones powered by Qorvo’s complete main path solution for Phase 7 LE, enabling broader operator coverage while reducing overall board space.

Mr. Zheng Yi, chief product officer of HONOR, said, “We look forward to a bright future as 5G continues its global rollout and HONOR diversifies further into exciting new markets and technologies.”

Bruggeworth said, “Our team is gratified to receive the Golden Supplier Award from HONOR Technologies for our 2022 performance. Qorvo's ongoing relationship with HONOR Technologies is based on our commitment to exceeding their high expectations with best-in-class products, technology and support.”

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, HONOR is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves. For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) supplies innovative semiconductor solutions that make a better world possible. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare and aerospace/defense. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how our diverse and innovative team is helping connect, protect and power our planet.

