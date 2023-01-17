Submit Release
Socially Determined and Datavant Partnership Gives Life Sciences the Tools to Address the Impact of Social Risk on Patient Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socially Determined, the social risk analytics and data company that is empowering health care organizations to manage risk, improve outcomes and advance equity at scale, today announced a partnership with Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data. This partnership enables Socially Determined to provide curated, de-identified and linkable social risk data on the patient-level. This capability will empower life sciences organizations to comprehensively assess and systematically address the impact of social risk on health outcomes.

Accurately assessing social risk is critical in understanding the costs and drivers of poor health outcomes. Despite $4.1 trillion in spending, health care organizations today have a limited view into the factors affecting utilization, cost, outcomes, and equity. Socially Determined’s person-level risk factor indices, coupled with Datavant’s industry-leading matching capabilities, connect social risk data to the largest ecosystem of real-world healthcare data. Life sciences companies will have greater insight into specific social risk drivers, allowing them to develop customized strategies that advance equity and improve outcomes.

“We’ve built the technology platform that quantifies and visualizes SDOH risk exposure and person-level social risk factors for the entire U.S. population with over 90% average validation rates. By partnering with Datavant, we accelerate our mission to empower health care organizations to manage risk, improve outcomes and advance equity – at scale,” said Trenor Williams, MD, CEO and co-founder of Socially Determined.

"We are thrilled to partner with Socially Determined,” said Bob Borek, President and General Manager of the Life Sciences, Ecosystem and Public Sector businesses at Datavant. “The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the significant social inequities that impact health outcomes. In order to correct these inequities, we must first understand the social risk factors that cause higher disease burden on specific populations as well as access to treatments. Accurate linkage of social risk data with health data is necessary to obtain those insights, and we are proud to enable Socially Determined’s platform to shed additional light on these critical questions.”

About Socially Determined
Socially Determined is leading the transformation of health care delivery and payment through social risk analytics and solutions. Our SocialScape SaaS platform, data and industry-leading expertise empower health systems, plans and other risk-bearing organizations to better manage risk, improve outcomes and advance equity at scale. Recently named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 15 most promising healthcare companies, Socially Determined is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, visit our website at: www.SociallyDetermined.com, or follow Socially Determined on Twitter (@SocDetermined) or LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/socially-determined).

About Datavant
Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

Datavant Media Contact:
Ritida Nanda
Partner Marketing
ritida@datavant.com

Socially Determined Media Contact:
Mike Reilly
Fama PR
sociallydetermined@famapr.com


