Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., will be releasing fourth quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Management will host a live webcast with analysts to discuss these results the same day at 4:30pm ET. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis. To register in advance of the webcast, visit http://ir.flyfrontier.com.

An archive of the call will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 120 A320 family aircraft and has among the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 230 new Airbus planes on order, including direct leases, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.


Contacts:

Corporate Communications
Jennifer F. de la Cruz
Email: JenniferF.Delacruz@flyfrontier.com
Phone: 720.374.4207

Investor Relations
David Erdman
Email: David.Erdman@flyfrontier.com
Phone: 720.798.5886

Primary Logo

