SOLiD and Mavenir Advance Open RAN Radio Interoperability to Enhance 5G In-Building Experiences

Proven O-RAN interoperability speeds and simplifies end-to-end Open RAN network deployment

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, and Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks, today announced global interoperability testing of Open RAN radios and distributed antenna system (DAS) in-building technology. Proven interoperability of Mavenir and SOLiD solutions offers a unique configuration of Open RAN technology merged with a neutral host DAS platform, helping network operators, neutral hosts, and system integrators to reduce space and power requirements for faster, simpler in-building coverage deployments.

The joint testing validated the interoperability of SOLiD's DAS RF interface unit and Mavenir's Open virtualized RAN (vRAN) Distributed Unit (DU) and Centralized Unit (CU) supporting O-RAN Split 7.2x. This interoperability testing was performed according to O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications using SOLiD's latest neutral host DAS solution, demonstrating end-to-end configuration with 5G user devices.

"Mavenir positions an Open RAN, cloud-native network approach to disrupt the status quo, allowing businesses and consumers alike to unlock the value of 5G," said Sachin Karkala, Sr. VP and GM for RAN at Mavenir. "By demonstrating the performance of our Open vRAN DU and CU radio interfaces working in concert with the SOLiD DAS platform, we are advancing the real-world application of O-RAN technology for improved speed, scalability, and agility."

"As a global leader in open, interoperable technology delivery, SOLiD is blazing the trail toward a robust Open RAN ecosystem that fosters end-to-end performance and value," said Dae-Young Kim, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, SOLiD. "The validation of SOLiD's neutral host DAS RF interface unit smoothly interoperating with Mavenir's O-RAN-compliant solution represents true openness, paving the way for improved end-to-end network solutions that deliver a truly seamless 5G experience everywhere."

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit www.solideu.com.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50 percent of the world's subscribers.

