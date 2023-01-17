Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 337,951 in the last 365 days.

Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results on Monday, February 27, 2023 prior to NYSE market open. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.harsco.com. The live call also can be accessed using the below dial-in details. Please ask to join the Harsco Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (833) 634-5019

Dial-in (International): (412) 902-4237

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact 
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.