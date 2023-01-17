Therapeutic Ultrasound Market Set for Explosive Growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% by 2030 | EDAP TMS, Philips Healthcare

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancement is a significant factor driving global therapeutic ultrasound market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.93 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increase in number of ultrasound procedures ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global therapeutic ultrasound market size is expected to reach USD 4.07 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as technological advancement, increase in number of ultrasound procedures, and rise in prevalence of chronic conditions. For instance, Iota Biosciences, based in Berkley, California, is upending the implantable market by using ultrasound instead of batteries or electromagnetic waves to power their miniature neurostimulation devices. The business has developed a millimeter-sized neural dust platform for ultrasonic therapy, which treats a range of neurological problems such as inflammation, motor abnormalities, and cognitive loss. This technology used by Iota drives biometric monitoring, including measurement of nerve activity and core body temperature, as well as nerve stimulation utilizing ultrasound waves. The company completed a USD 15 million series A investment in February. In addition, technological advancements are leading to a rise in demand for therapeutic ultrasound, which is in-turn, driving revenue growth of the market.

A recent trend in the market is use of therapeutic ultrasound for various new treatments. For instance, Madorra is developing the first hormone-free medical device to treat postmenopausal women's vaginal dryness. This device, which is intended for use at home, provides a substitute for creams and medications that modify hormones and increase risk of stroke or breast cancer in big populations of women. Madorra uses a hand-held ultrasonic device to create heat within vaginal tissue that can conduct 5 to 8 centimeters deep while this device itself remains completely external. Madorra received a funding of USD 4 million from OneVentures to fund clinical trials in Australia.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Dornier MedTech, EDAP TMS, Philips Healthcare, InSightec, Sonablate, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Europe GmbH, and General Electric.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are listed as the regions segmented (MEA). Based on regional analysis, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate from 2023 to 2030. The introduction of non-fungible tokens in the area is just one of several recent developments that can be linked to the region's explosive growth. The non-fungible token is gaining acceptance in a number of Asia-Pacific nations, including China, India, and Japan. On the other hand, in terms of regional segmentation, North America raked in the most money from the non-fungible token market. The region is expected to experience market growth due to an increase in digital art, robust development, and cryptocurrency adoption.

Emergen Research has segmented the global therapeutic ultrasound market based on technology, end-use, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Physical Therapy

Cancer

Gynecology & Obstetrics

Cardiovascular Disorders

Urinary Disorders

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On 18 March 2022, the Chinese government donated a High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy system to China-Dominica Friendship Hospital in Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica, which was created by Chongqing's Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., a medical engineering company. This project was contracted by Chinese Hunan Construction Engineering Group and construction was completed in 2019 due to the delay brought on by Hurricane Maria. The clinic training step was again delayed to March 2022 by Covid-19 outbreak that occurred in early 2020.

The high intensity focused ultrasound segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of prostate cancer. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, or HIFU, is a novel, noninvasive treatment for prostate cancer and the pain caused by cancer that has spread to bones. This ultrasonic transducer used for HIFU is the same as those used for diagnostic imaging and albeit producing much stronger sound waves. Similar to how a magnifying glass can concentrate sunlight to burn a hole in paper, HIFU transducer concentrates sound waves onto a small area of abnormal tissue, producing enough heat to kill the cells. Focused ultrasound surgery is another term for this process, as is MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS).

The hospitals segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing number of hospitals offering surgical treatments to treat patients. For example, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine neurosurgeons at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) for the first time in this region started using a brand-new focused ultrasound and state-of-the-art procedure, offers a promising cure for people with Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor (ET), and other disabling neurological conditions. This minimally invasive procedure has FDA approval. The hospitals segment is driving market revenue growth as more institutions adopt new technology and make it available to the public.

The physical therapy segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. During physical therapy, therapeutic ultrasonography is widely used as a treatment to profoundly heat body's soft tissues such as ligaments, joints, tendons, and muscles. Physical therapy ultrasonography is used differently from diagnostic ultrasound. In the latter, ultrasonography is used by medical practitioners to see within the body. For instance, diagnostic ultrasound allows doctors to keep an eye on a fetus while a women is pregnant as body can be provided energy and its tissues can be heated with therapeutic ultrasound.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. For instance, according to FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a major manufacturer of endoscopic and endosurgical innovations, the new EG-740UT1 linear Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) scope, which is compatible with Fujifilm ARIETTA 8502 ultrasound processor, has gained 510k approval. ARIETTA 850, the industry-recognized ultrasonic processor for EUS operations, was sold by Hitachi to Fujifilm in March 2021 and is now a part of Fujifilm product range.

